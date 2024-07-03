A Definitive Guide to the Phantom of the Opera Songs

From the first chord of Phantom of the Opera musical, you’ll be transported into a world where music takes centre stage. And that’s exactly what Phantom of the Opera is all about - music! Follow the Phantom, a masked figure who lives in the sewers below the Paris Opera House as he lures budding soprano Christine Daaé into his underworld. But as Christine is pursued by the Phantom and her childhood friend, Raoul, a complicated love triangle forms.

The epic musical continues to charm West End audiences and global theatre fans. With over 70 theatre awards and one of the longest-running musicals of all time, Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty’s Theatre is simply unmissable. Discover all the Andrew Lloyd Webber songs in the musical and learn more about Phantom of the Opera in London now.

The most famous Phantom of the Opera songs

It’s time to listen to the music of the night. It’s all we ask of you. Because the Phantom of the Opera is here. The theatre fans here will know they’re all lyrics from popular Andrew Lloyd Webber songs in The Phantom of the Opera. Lloyd Webber and Charles Hart’s score and lyrics rocketed the musical to global success, winning Tony and Olivier Awards. As you listen to the songs, it’s a mix of lush, operatic scores that simply soar throughout the theatre. 80s influences ring throughout, thanks to synth chords and pulsating beats. So come on, follow us into the Phantom’s lair, there’s plenty of songs to discover.

Phantom of the Opera Act One Songs

Hannibal Dress Rehearsal

Like Kiss Me, Kate and A Chorus Line, Phantom of the Opera musical includes a show-within-a-show. As the curtains rise, see a cast put on 'Hannibal'. You’ll learn a lot about how the Paris Opera House and its darker undertones in this opening number. Find out more about theatre owners Firmin and Andre, performers like Carlotta, and of course, our masked man the Phantom, and discover who is behind the mask with Phantom of the Opera London cast.

Think of Me

During a 'Hannibal' rehearsal, a backdrop crashes down. Veteran performer Carlotta has seen enough and storms off, refusing to perform. That’s where our ingenue, Christine, steps in. As Christine sings 'Think of Me', it’s more than a song - it’s a spiritual love letter to Raoul to ask if he shares their past.

Angel of Music

Christine is on a high after her Paris Opera House debut. Following her 'Hannibal' success, she confides in fellow performer Meg Giry that she has a tutor. But his identity is a secret. He is simply known as the 'Angel of Music'. Christine believes it’s her late father educating her from beyond the grave, but little could she know who it really is.

Little Lotte

Good news! Christine’s plea to reconnect with Raoul is a success. In 'Little Lotte', the pair rekindle their friendship and talk, with the 'Angel of Music' a main topic. By the end of the song, what will the pair think about these fantasies? You’ll have to watch Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty’s Theatre to find out.

The Mirror

Although the musical is named Phantom of the Opera, audiences must wait patiently for the fifth song to see the masked ghost. And when he first appears on stage, he’s angry. The Phantom believes he’s trained Christine to take centre stage, and won’t stand for Raoul, or anyone else, taking the credit. Christine lifts the tension with an 'Angel of Music' reprise, resulting in his full appearance. But then she’s taken away…

The Phantom of the Opera

Listen to those piano chords! The anthemic musical theatre duet sees Christine and the Phantom explore their loving, if unconventional relationship. As the Phantom ushers her to his lair - via gondola boat, of course - the pair battle their emotions. It’s beautiful. It’s tense. It’s heartbreaking. It’s apparent that the Phantom is a part of Christine. Did you know when this song was released in 1986, starring Sarah Brightman and Steve Harley, it stayed in the UK singles chart for 10 weeks?!

The Music of the Night

When the Phantom has his eyes on something, nobody can take it away. And right now, that “something” is Christine. On the surface, 'The Music of the Night' is a lilting love song demonstrating his adoration. But, listen closely, and the lyrics peel away his dark intent to seduce her. Will Christine ever wear the wedding dress? Time will tell. Christine’s so overcome with emotion, she faints.

I Remember/Stranger Than You Dreamt It

For the Phantom, it’s a normal day of composing haunting melodies. But for Christine, she’s waking up in an underground lair. As Christine comes to her senses, she hears the soft tones of a monkey music box. In an attempt to stay close, Christine lifts the Phantom’s mask - it’s the first time audiences see his true face. Furious at his condition, the captor expresses how he wants to be loved like anyone else.

Notes/Prima Donna

While Christine and the Phantom remain underground, Raoul, Andre and Firmin grow concerned about their missing performers. As the company search around, they discover a series of notes from the Phantom, demanding Christine be the star. Carlotta’s rightfully worked up - she’s worked her whole life to be at the top! The owners assure Carlotta she’ll stay, but how can they balance two prima donnas: Carlotta and the Phantom?

Why Have You Brought Me Here?

Carlotta can’t catch a break in Phantom of the Opera. As soon as she complains, the Phantom turns her voice into a croak. There’s one person who can do something about this - Christine. In 'Why Have You Brought Me Here?', Christine confides in Raoul about the Phantom, his behaviour, and his growing obsession. To her dismay, Raoul doesn’t believe what’s going on could happen.

All I Ask of You

Poor Raoul. He’s loved Christine for so long, and as soon as he can do something about it, the Phantom’s (metaphorically) over his shoulder. Pleading to Christine’s heart, Raoul sings 'All I Ask of You'. He’s not looking to control her. He just wants to champion her. Mercifully, Christine realises some of the errors of her ways and falls for the real human in front of her.

All I Ask of You (Reprise)

In the Paris Opera House, there’s always someone watching. And that someone is usually the Phantom. Having spied on Christine and Raoul, our masked figure twists a love song to enact revenge.