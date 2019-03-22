Perfect Gifts for Mum this Mother's Day Mar 22, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Oct 10, 2023) Mother’s Day is fast approaching and you’re probably scrambling to treat your mum to something special and unique, right? Flowers and chocolates are nice, of course, but perhaps a little overdone. Well, nothing shouts “thoughtful gift” like the gift of theatre. A night in the West End certainly sounds wonderful and it’s positively the perfect way to show your mum how much she means to you.

Mamma Mia, it's almost Mother's Day: Sophie and her friends read through mum's juicy journal!

Here are some shows that will have your mum, your wife, your gran or any special woman in your life over-joyed and will, therefore, have Mother’s Day 2019 down as a win.

Mamma Mia!

Look no further than the name to see why it’s the perfect show for any mum, and it’s even more suited if she’s a huge ABBA fan (which is surely 9 mums out of 10). This is the ultimate feel-good musical and follows the story of Sophie who’s on the search for her father. Set on a sunny Greek Island, a wedding is about to take place and after reading her mum’s diary, Sophie decides it’s a great idea to invite all three (yes, three!) possible fathers, in the hopes she’ll know which one her dad is upon meeting him. This West End musical is a global phenomenon and inspired the widely loved films, starring Meryl Streep. This story of love and self-discovery is heart-warming and equally as hilarious and is all told through the classic hits of ABBA. You’d definitely be a super trouper in your mum’s eyes if you were to treat her to Mamma Mia.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

This smash-hit new musical is both critically and publicly acclaimed. Jamie New not only has everyone talking about him but has won their hearts, too. This show follows the story of a sixteen-year-old boy who doesn’t quite fit in. Inspired by a true story, we see Jamie struggle with school bullies and, sadly, the prejudice he faces doesn’t just come from his classmates but teachers, also. Despite this, Jamie, with the support of his mum, friends, and local drag queens, fights back, refusing to let his sparkle be diminished. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is currently booking at the Apollo Theatre and brings all the sparkle to the renowned Shaftesbury Avenue. The story is both heart-breaking and heart-warming and the songs have recently earned themselves a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Original Cast Recording. Anyone would be bowled over with love at receiving tickets to this incredible show.

Les Misérables

Les Misérables and the West End go hand in hand with it being the longest running musical currently showing. This iconic production from Cameron Mackintosh is at home at the Queen’s Theatre and has been showing for over 30 years! This summer the theatre will undergo renovations at which time an All-Star Staged Concert will take place in the neighbouring Gielgud Theatre. When the production returns to the Queen’s Theatre it will be restaged, so if you haven’t seen the classic production, Mother’s Day is a perfect chance to catch it before it’s gone. Les Mis has perhaps one of the most well-known musical soundtracks in the history of theatre with classic hits such as ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘One Day More’, ‘At the End of the Day’, ‘On My Own’, and ‘Bring Him Home’. This legendary musical has shaped both the West End and theatre all over the world. Its tale is one of justice and injustice, and love and revolution in Paris. It has inspired numerous productions on stage and screen alike, earning it outstanding success. A ticket to this musical is a guaranteed successful gift, but just make you include a packet of Kleenex.

The Phantom of The Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical continues to be one of the most popular shows in London, even though it’s been running more than 30 years! This classic musical is one of the most successful of all time and has sold over 140 million tickets worldwide. The production opened at Her Majesty’s Theatre in 1986, where it remains to this day, and starred Michael Crawford and Sarah Brightman. The Phantom seeks to win the heart of his student, Christine but has won the heart of audiences and critics alike, again and again, having won over 70 major theatre awards. There’s no doubt that it will win over your loved one and make the perfect gift this Mother’s Day.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical

If you haven’t heard, yes, they really did make Only Fools and Horses into a musical, and it recently made its debut in London’s West End. You’re probably familiar with the classic characters Del Boy and Rodney from Britain’s most loved sitcom, well now they’re back with their not so genius money making schemes. Sadly, the show’s writer and creator John Sullivan passed away in 2011 but his son Jim Sullivan carries on the legacy and has written the musical adaptation with none other than comedian Paul Whitehouse, who will be starring as Grandad! This new musical couldn’t be more of a loving homage to the beloved television show and makes for the most unapologetically British musical in London. Give the gift of belly laughter and nostalgia on Mother’s Day, there’s no greater present than that.

9 to 5: The Musical

Having recently opened in the West End, this Dolly Parton musical has won the hearts of many already, making 9 to 5: The Musical tickets highly sought after. It’s based on the hit movie of the same title which also starred the legend Dolly in the role of Doralee Rhodes. This musical follows the story of three women in the workplace who are beyond fed up with their sexist pig of a boss and decide it’s time to teach him a lesson. These fearless ladies then take things into their own hands and make the most of the opportunity to improve the company for everyone. This musical is downright hilarious and with iconic hits such as ‘One of the Boys’, ‘5 to 9’, ‘Backwoods Barbie’, and of course ‘9 to 5’, it’s a sure-fire great night out. Top tip: if you have some sibling rivalry going on then tickets for 9 to 5: The Musical are definitely going to see you coming out on top.

The Light In The Piazza

This stunning musical is set to premiere at London’s Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in June. Therefore, tickets for The Light In The Piazza will be one of those amazing gifts that feels like two in one, because it will be a present both on Mother’s Day and for the date of the show. Directed by Tony and multi Olivier Award-winner Daniel Evans, this production is set to blow you away with its beauty and romantic operatic score. It will have live music from Opera North’s 40-piece onstage orchestra for that extra wow factor. This 6-time Tony Award-winning musical follows the story of mother and daughter, Margaret and Clara, who are making the most of their summer holiday in Florence. Love seems to ensue when Clara comes together with Fabrizio but not without the threat of secrets coming to light and ruining their chance of happiness.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Tickets for TINA: The Tina Turner Musical are currently the hottest in town and have been since the critically acclaimed production opened back in 2018. It’s simply the best show for any fan of the legend Tina Turner and will ensure everyone else leaves a fan. This bio-musical celebrates the life of Tina, both her private life and career. Even for the biggest fans of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Queen, there’s a lot of insight into the less well-known aspects of her life. The show takes you through the journey of her life through her greatest hits and despite the many sad aspects of her life, your favourite songs will still have you wanting to sing and bust out your best Tina dance moves. Tickets to this musical will show your mum love has a lot do with it this Mother’s Day.

Wicked

Wicked opened its doors in London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre in 2006 and has been defying gravity ever since. It tells the otherwise untold story of the witches of Oz, most popularly known from the film The Wizard of Oz starring Judy Garland. The Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch, also known as Elphaba and Glinda, are reimagined in this prequel. The smash hit musical has music and lyrics from multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz and will have you spellbound, as they have with audiences for over 20 years. This production will leave anyone enchanted, as it’s really a show for all the family, so this would be the perfect opportunity to get together with everyone in the family.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic musical returns to the iconic London Palladium this summer for a strict 11-week run, which means that tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are going to be the hottest in town this summer. This newly reimagined production will include all your favourite songs, such as ‘Any Dream Will Do’, ‘Go, Go, Go, Joseph’, and ‘Close Every Door’. This multi-award-winning show has been a family favourite for years and now it’s back in all its technicolor glory. Jason Donovan will be returning to Joseph nearly 30 years later, after playing the defining title role, and will this time star as the Pharaoh. Joining him in the cast is BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning actress, Sheridan Smith as the Narrator and newcomer Jac Yarrow who will be making his professional stage debut as Joseph. For Mother’s Day 2019, any dream doesn’t have to do, as you can treat your mum to tickets for this timeless classic

You’re perhaps feeling slightly spoilt for choice now, knowing your mum or loved one will be over the moon with various, if not all, of these options. How about you put the decision making in her hands and treat her to our gift vouchers? A thoughtful gift that takes some pressure off your shoulders and takes the choosing power out of your hands. Gift vouchers are also useful for when trying to align calendars! Theatre is the perfect way to give a treat for Mothering Sunday and whether you choose the ideal show or let your mum decide, you’ll have hit gift-giving on the head!

