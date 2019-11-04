Only Fools and Horses announces extended West End run and the return of Paul Whitehouse Nov 4, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The beloved British sitcom turned musical began its run at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket of February this year. Only Fools and Horses tickets will now be available for its newly extended run that will see the show booking until the end of April 2020. The exciting news doesn’t stop there as they have also announced that Paul Whitehouse who originated the role of Grandpa will be returning to show for 4 months to reprise the role.

Extended Only Fools and Horses West End run will see the return of Paul Whitehouse

Only Fools and Horses’ Paul Whitehouse returns

Paul Whitehouse co-wrote the musical adaptation along with Jim Sullivan, the son of the one and only writer of the sitcom, John Sullivan. Whitehouse also originated the role of Grandpa back when the show first opened in February 2019 and the exciting announcement reveals that he will be returning to play Grandpa once again from 6 January 2020 for a four-month stint.

The current West End cast of Only Fools and Horses are Tom Bennett (Del Boy), Ryan Hutton (Rodney), Dianne Pilkington (Raquel), Pippa Duffy (Cassandra), Jeff Nicholson (Boycie), Samantha Seager (Marlene), Peter Baker (Trigger), Adrian Irvine (Denzil), Peter Gallagher and Adam Venue (the Driscoll Brothers), Chris Kiely (Mickey Pearce). Andy Mace took over the role as Grandpa from Whitehouse earlier this year.

What is Only Fools and Horses about?

Based on Britain’s most popular sitcom of the same name, the story is centred around Del Boy who lives in Peckham, London, and sees the ambitious trader constantly churning out money-making schemes. His constant aim is to get rich, but things don’t always go the way they plan. This critically acclaimed musical is perfect for fans of the sitcom; the gang are all the same only this time they’re seeing bustling Peckham market bursting with song and dance. This feel-good show boasts hilarious comedy that rings true to its original source and is brought to life with a hilarious score.

Only Fools and Horses tickets now booking until April 2020!

If you haven’t taken a trip to Peckham… well, the Theatre Royal Haymarket, then don’t worry – the West End run has been extended. More tickets for Only Fools and Horses are available now so be sure to secure yours today for a lovely jubbly trip to the theatre!