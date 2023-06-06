Old Friends Reunite To Celebrate The Life Of Stephen Sondheim Jun 6, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Old Friends reunite to celebrate the incredible, and influential life of theatre legend Stephen Sondheim! Following last year’s award-winning sell-out concert of the same name, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends today announced its full cast for the 16-week celebration at the Gielgud Theatre. Starring icons from stage and screen, and a West End return 27 years in the making, this is the ultimate show for any theatre fan. Book your tickets now!

The cast of Old Friends

Broadway legend and Sondheim’s esteemed collaborator, Bernadette Peters (Hello Dolly, Annie Get Your Gun) will be making her West End debut when the production opens this September. One of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has received many accolades and awards throughout her illustrious career, including three Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, three Emmy, and four Grammy Award nominations. Peters regularly worked with Sondheim, starring in many of his productions, most notably, Into The Woods, Sunday in the Park with George and Follies. Bernadette Peters paid her respects to her talented friend at last year's concert which was watched by thousands, both in the theatre and in people's homes when it was broadcast on the BBC. Also returning from last year's most talked about theatrical event of the year, will be Lea Salonga, who makes her much-anticipated return to the West End, 27 years after her heart-breaking performance in Les Misérables.

Lea Salonga created the role of Kim in Miss Saigon in both the West End and on Broadway, receiving the Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance. She has also had the honor of playing both Éponine and Fantine in Les Misérables on Broadway, most recently reprising the role of Éponine in the 25th Anniversary concert at the O2. Not only is Salonga theatre royalty, but she is also a bonafide princess, playing the singing role of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and Fa Mulan in Mulan!

Joining Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga will be, Christine Allado (Hamilton), Olivier award winner Janie Dee (Carousel), Bonnie Langford (Anything Goes), Oliver award winner Joanna Riding (Follies), Jeremy Secomb (Sister Act), Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Marley Fenton (The Wizard of Oz) and Beatrice Penny-Touré (The Phantom of the Opera). Alongside Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle winner Haydn Gwynne (The Threepenny Opera), Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables), Gavin Lee (Oklahoma!), and Jason Pennycooke (Hamilton). The company will also include Harry Apps, Bella Brown, and Monique Young.

The creatives of Old Friends

Directed by multi-award-winners, Matthew Bourne and Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Musical arrangements from Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton, and sound design by Mick Potter.

About Stephen Sondheim.

Known for his brilliant and complex musical compositions, Stephen Sondheim revolutionized musical theatre with his innovative approach to storytelling and sophisticated lyrics.

Sondheim's breakthrough as a composer and lyricist came with his production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, earning him his first, of many, Tony Awards. He continued to push boundaries with ground-breaking musicals, including; Company, Follies, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, all of which earned critical acclaim and multiple Tony Awards.

Sondheim’s immense body of work continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide, ensuring his status as one of the most significant figures in the history of musical theatre.

