    How many theatres are in the West End?

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    There are so many amazing musicals and plays dotted around London. So there must be tons of theatres in the West End, right? Find out exactly how many theatres are in the West End and how they gain that illustrious moniker below.

    How many West End theatres are there?

    There are 39 theatres in the West End, but that doesn’t mean there are 39 theatres in the capital. In fact, according to the Society of London Theatre’s last count, there are 241 theatres within London’s boundaries. As the count was conducted a few years ago, it may not be completely accurate. New theatres are opening regularly, so this number is probably closer to 300.

    Want to know which ones have made the cut? You can find out more about the venues you’re visiting by checking out our list of West End theatres.

    What defines a West End theatre?

    To be counted as one of the 39 West End theatres, the theatre's building must stand within the West End area. Though many associate the general Central London area as the Theatreland, its official locales are St Martins Lane, Charing Cross Road, Covent Garden, Covent Garden North, Shaftesbury Avenue and The Strand - though there is some wiggle room.

    Usually, the term “West End” refers to commercial theatres within the stated area. However, many would count non-commercial spaces, such as the London Coliseum and Peacock Theatre, in their count as they sit within Theatreland.

    What’s the smallest West End theatre?

    Nestled just behind Leicester Square station is the Arts Theatre. The tiny venue holds just 350 seats and is currently the home of The Choir of Man. Following closely behind are the Fortune Theatre and Ambassadors Theatre, which have 432 and 444 seats, respectively. 

    What’s the biggest West End theatre?

    At the foot of St Martin’s Lane sits the London Coliseum, which seats an impressive 2,359 people. As it’s the home of the English National Opera and a non-commercial theatre, the Apollo Victoria Theatre is technically the biggest, seating 2,328.

    Several other theatres have a capacity of over 2,000 people, including the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Prince Edward Theatre, Lyceum Theatre, London Palladium, and Dominion Theatre.

    Other venues in London can seat even more people, including the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, which seats 3,655.

    How many theatres are in the West End?

     

    What’s the oldest theatre in the West End?

    The Theatre Royal Drury Lane first opened in 1663. Since then, it’s seen some of the most spectacular productions. It's currently the home of Disney’s Frozen the Musical, and next year, Disney’s Hercules will be blessing its stage.

    What was the first London theatre?

    The first playhouse in London, and indeed Britain, was simply named “The Theatre.” It was located in Finsbury Fields and opened in 1576.

    How many theatres are there in the UK?

    Though there isn’t an official number, the estimated number of active theatres is 1,100 across the UK. This number includes commercial and subsidised theatres of all sizes. The smallest venue on the current list is the (aptly named) Theatre of Small Convenience, which seats just 12 people.

    Are all London theatres eligible for the Olivier Awards?

    To be considered for an Olivier nomination or Award, a production must take place at a Society of London Theatre member venue. Most are West End theatres, but affiliate theatres like the Almeida Theatre, Young Vic, The Other Palace, Donmar Warehouse, and the Bridge Theatre are also eligible.

    In total, 49 London theatres are eligible for Olivier Award nominations, with 10 additional affiliate theatres that can pay a Performance Levy to be accepted for the main category Olivier Awards. Affiliate awards are also available.

