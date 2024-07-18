There are so many amazing musicals and plays dotted around London. So there must be tons of theatres in the West End, right? Find out exactly how many theatres are in the West End and how they gain that illustrious moniker below.

How many West End theatres are there?

There are 39 theatres in the West End, but that doesn’t mean there are 39 theatres in the capital. In fact, according to the Society of London Theatre’s last count, there are 241 theatres within London’s boundaries. As the count was conducted a few years ago, it may not be completely accurate. New theatres are opening regularly, so this number is probably closer to 300.

Want to know which ones have made the cut? You can find out more about the venues you’re visiting by checking out our list of West End theatres.

What defines a West End theatre?

To be counted as one of the 39 West End theatres, the theatre's building must stand within the West End area. Though many associate the general Central London area as the Theatreland, its official locales are St Martins Lane, Charing Cross Road, Covent Garden, Covent Garden North, Shaftesbury Avenue and The Strand - though there is some wiggle room.

Usually, the term “West End” refers to commercial theatres within the stated area. However, many would count non-commercial spaces, such as the London Coliseum and Peacock Theatre, in their count as they sit within Theatreland.

What’s the smallest West End theatre?

Nestled just behind Leicester Square station is the Arts Theatre. The tiny venue holds just 350 seats and is currently the home of The Choir of Man. Following closely behind are the Fortune Theatre and Ambassadors Theatre, which have 432 and 444 seats, respectively.

What’s the biggest West End theatre?

At the foot of St Martin’s Lane sits the London Coliseum, which seats an impressive 2,359 people. As it’s the home of the English National Opera and a non-commercial theatre, the Apollo Victoria Theatre is technically the biggest, seating 2,328.

Several other theatres have a capacity of over 2,000 people, including the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Prince Edward Theatre, Lyceum Theatre, London Palladium, and Dominion Theatre.

Other venues in London can seat even more people, including the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, which seats 3,655.