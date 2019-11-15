Noah Thomas is the new Jamie in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Nov 15, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali After the musical everybody really is still talking about held open auditions in order to find their new lead, the announcement has arrived today. Noah Thomas, a student at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, will take over the role of Jamie New from Layton Williams; who currently stars in the show. Noah will start performances from 6 January 2020 once Layton leaves to be Jamie in the UK touring production.

Noah Thomas and the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Once the announcement came that Layton Williams would be leaving the West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for the UK touring production, the wondering began, and the search was on. Who was going to be the new Jamie New? Just announced today was the news that Noah Thomas would take over the lead from 6 January 2020 at the West End’s Apollo Theatre. Noah will be joining the recently announced cast members Bianca Del Rio who will be returning to the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle and Preeya Kalidas who will take over the role of Miss Hedge. Noah Thomas will be making his professional debut in January in one of the biggest shows in the West End as what is already an iconic role (from a show that just recently celebrated its second birthday).

The cast is complete by Melissa Jacques as Margaret New, Sejal Keshwala as Ray, Sabrina Sanhu as Pritti Pasha, Alex Anstey as Laika Virgin, Marlon G. Day as Jamie’s Dad, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, Daniel Jacob as Sandra Bollock and Luke Baker as Dean Paxton. Also, in the cast are Tilly La Belle Yengo, Alexander Archer, Zahra Jones, Emily Kenwright, Luke Latchman, Jordan Laviniere, Harriet Payne, Daniel Davids, Marvyn Charles, Rachel Seirian, Adam Taylor, Biancha Szynal, Momar Diagne and Gillian Ford.

What is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie?

Out of the darkness and into the spotlight. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is inspired by a documentary that is about 16-year-old Jamie Campbell who wanted to be a drag queen. The musical shows Jamie New find not only his inner drag queen but himself too. Despite the bullying and prejudice he faces, with the help of his family and friends, he finds his feet (in six-inch stilettos no less) and isn’t afraid to show who he is. This musical is gloriously heart-warming and will leave you radiating with feel-good vibes. It’s a story of acceptance. Accepting who others are and accepting yourself and whilst it may seem a simple message, the importance it carries is staggering!

The award-winning musical has a book and lyrics from Tom McRae, with music from Dan Gillespie Sells, direction from Jonathan Butterell, and choreography from Kate Prince. There is also Anna Fleischle with set and costume design, Lucy Carter with lighting design, Paul Groothuis with sound design and Luke Halls with video design. The musical director is Richard Weedon, musical supervisor is Theo Jamieson, casting director is Will Burton and associate director is George Richmond-Scott.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tickets booking until 29 August 2020!

Noah Thomas will take the lead role from 6 January and you can book your tickets for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie until 29 August 2020 from just £22. This beautifully moving and fun musical is the perfect show to warm you from the inside out this winter and will make great Christmas presents too!