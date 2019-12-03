Nicola Roberts to make West End debut in City of Angels Dec 3, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Nicola Roberts of Girls Aloud fame will be making her stage debut in Cy Coleman, David Zippel and Larry Gelbart’s musical which will transfer to the Garrick Theatre with performances starting 5 March 2020. Roberts will join the previously announced Vanessa Williams who will also be making her West End debut. Rourke’s Olivier Award-winning production will make its revival in the new year and will see tickets for City of Angels become the most sought after in the West End.

The most recent cast announcement for Rourke’s West End production for City of Angels sees Nicola Roberts join the company in the role of Avril/Mallory. She will be joining the already announced Rosalie Craig as Gabby/Bobbi, Hadley Fraser as Stine, Rebecca Trahearn as Donna/Oolie and Vanessa Williams as Carly/Aluara. Also appearing in the City of Angels cast is Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley, and Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4. Returning to the production will be Marc Elliot as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six and Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley. Further casting is yet to be announced.

The City of Angels creative team

The award-winning production of City of Angels by director Josie Rourke will have choreography by Olivier Award-winning Stephen Mear, set and costumes by Rob Jones, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by Nick Lidster, orchestrations by Larry Blank, and Terry Jardine for autograph. Completing the creative team is Gareth Valentine with musical supervision, Duncan McLean with video design and with casting by Alistair Coomer and Jacob Sparrow.

What is City of Angels about?

When an author turned screenwriter and an investigator come together in Hollywood, two contrasting worlds collide. The author is attempting to adapt his successful novel into a screenplay; however, it doesn’t take long for him to realise that people in Hollywood just don’t stick to the script. The investigator, on the other hand, has a woman to locate, a case to solve and true love to gain. What will happen when reality gets mixed up with a script and how will they keep them separate?

