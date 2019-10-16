Nicholas McLean to join Wicked West End cast as Boq Oct 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It’s been 13 years since this iconic production opened at the West End’s Apollo Victoria following the huge success the spellbinding show had on Broadway. Since then, the show has continued to defy gravity and is one of the most in-demand shows in London today. Wicked tickets are booking until 23 May 2020, but if you want to see newcomer Nicholas McLean as Boq, then you’ll want to book for a show from 20 January 2020.

Wicked cast changes

Currently, the role of Boq is played by Idriss Karbgo and his final performance will take place on 9 November 2019. As newly announced Nicholas McLean won’t join the cast until late January, the role will be played by George Ure for two months 11 November 2019 until 18 January. McLean will then take over the role from 20 January 2020. He will be joining a cast featuring Nikki Bentley, Helen Woolf and Alistair Brammer.

About Nicholas McLean

Nicholas McLean trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and has West End, UK and International theatre credits. His theatre credits include The Doctor in The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), TJ in Sister Act (Gordon Craig Theatre) and Benny in Pied Piper (Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot). His other credits also include Pepper in Mamma Mia! The Immersive Experience – du Arena (Abu Dhabi) and Baxter in The Tale of Mr Tumble (Manchester International Theatre).

What is Wicked about?

Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, the tale takes a different perspective on the characters popularly known from The Wizard of Oz/The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The show follows Elphaba aka the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friendship with Glinda the Good. The pair first meet when they’re just students at sorcery school and together they go on a whirlwind adventure that sees them fulfil their destinies.

Wicked boasts music and lyrics from multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winning Stephen Schwartz, musical staging from Tony Award-winning Wayne Cilento and is directed by two-time Tony Award-winning Joe Mantello. The production has won 10 WhatsOnStage Awards and 2 Olivier Awards and is acclaimed far and wide.

🎫 Book your West End Wicked tickets here.