Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Nicholas McLean to join Wicked West End cast as Boq

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    It’s been 13 years since this iconic production opened at the West End’s Apollo Victoria following the huge success the spellbinding show had on Broadway. Since then, the show has continued to defy gravity and is one of the most in-demand shows in London today. Wicked tickets are booking until 23 May 2020, but if you want to see newcomer Nicholas McLean as Boq, then you’ll want to book for a show from 20 January 2020.

    Nicholas McLean to join Wicked West End cast as Boq

    Wicked cast changes

    Currently, the role of Boq is played by Idriss Karbgo and his final performance will take place on 9 November 2019. As newly announced Nicholas McLean won’t join the cast until late January, the role will be played by George Ure for two months 11 November 2019 until 18 January. McLean will then take over the role from 20 January 2020. He will be joining a cast featuring Nikki Bentley, Helen Woolf and Alistair Brammer.

    About Nicholas McLean

    Nicholas McLean trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and has West End, UK and International theatre credits. His theatre credits include The Doctor in The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), TJ in Sister Act (Gordon Craig Theatre) and Benny in Pied Piper (Cornerstone Arts Centre, Didcot). His other credits also include Pepper in Mamma Mia! The Immersive Experience – du Arena (Abu Dhabi) and Baxter in The Tale of Mr Tumble (Manchester International Theatre).

    What is Wicked about?

    Based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, the tale takes a different perspective on the characters popularly known from The Wizard of Oz/The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The show follows Elphaba aka the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friendship with Glinda the Good. The pair first meet when they’re just students at sorcery school and together they go on a whirlwind adventure that sees them fulfil their destinies.

    Wicked boasts music and lyrics from multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winning Stephen Schwartz, musical staging from Tony Award-winning Wayne Cilento and is directed by two-time Tony Award-winning Joe Mantello. The production has won 10 WhatsOnStage Awards and 2 Olivier Awards and is acclaimed far and wide.

    🎫 Book your West End Wicked tickets here.

    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    Meet the Cornley Drama Society company

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    The Play That Goes Wrong: where chaos reigns, lines are forgotten, props misfire, and the set seems determined to col... Read more

    The Mousetrap London tickets

    Meet The Mousetrap suspects

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Welcome to Monkswell Manor, where a snowstorm has trapped seven strangers — and one of them is a killer. Agatha... Read more

    Inside Marylebone Theatre

    Marylebone Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Kady Whelan |

    Marylebone Theatre opened in September 2022, since then it has welcome over 40,000 people through its doors. The thea... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies