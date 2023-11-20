Next to Normal is transferring to the West End Nov 20, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The highly praised Donmar Warehouse production of the Broadway musical Next to Normal, which enjoyed a sold-out run at Donmar Warehouse for its eagerly anticipated UK premiere, is set to transfer to London's West End. The show is scheduled to commence performances at Wyndham's Theatre on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, for a strictly limited 14-week run.

The History of Next to Normal

When the landmark musical debuted on Broadway in 2010, Ben Brantley of The New York Times called it “Brave and breathtaking. It is something much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical.” And Peter Marks of The Washington Post called it “a moving, blisteringly honest, and inordinately powerful new musical stocked with beautiful songs that get to the heart of the story – and simply get to the heart.” Next to Normal went on to win three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, one of only 10 musicals in history to receive the prestigious honour.

What is Next to Normal about?

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs this powerful rock musical.

Michael Longhurst commented on the transfer: “Some stories pierce the heart of the human condition: Tom and Brian’s astonishing musical does just that - facing our deepest vulnerabilities whilst celebrating our capacity to endure. The outpouring of emotion from audiences at the Donmar was incredible: you could hear audible sobs before they surged to their feet every single night - like nothing I’ve experienced.”

Who are the creative team behind Next to Normal?

Next To Normal’s creative team is led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey. Tom Kitt received the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, two Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Score for Next to Normal.

Brian was the Executive Producer and Showrunner of 13 Reasons Why for Netflix, Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Michael Longhurst is the Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse. For the company, direction includes Next to Normal, Private Lives, The Band’s Visit (6 Olivier nominations), Force Majeure, Midnight Your Time (lockdown film), Teenage Dick, Europe, Belleville and the post-pandemic multicast revival of Nick Payne’s Constellations, which helped reopen the West End, broke box office records at the Vaudeville and won the 2022 Olivier Award for Best Revival.

The creative team is rounded out by Musical Supervisor Nigel Lilley; Designer Chloe Lamford; Movement, Choreography and Additional Direction Ann Yee; Lighting Designer Lee Curran; Sound Designer Tony Gayle; Video Designer Tal Rosner; Casting Director Anna Cooper CDG, Musical Director Nick Barstow and Production Manager Chris Hay. Casting for the West End run of Next to Normal is to be announced. Next to Normal is produced by David Stone,James L. Nederlander and The Donmar Warehouse.

Next to Normal London tickets - coming soon!

Experience an intimate and thought-provoking exploration of themes such as family dynamics, illness, loss, and grief in this highly-anticipated musical.