Newsies extends booking period Feb 8, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Disney’s Newsies continues to take a stand this year by extending its booking period to 30 July 2023 at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre! Based on the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike, this exhilarating and uplifting musical honours the strength of young people everywhere. Due to tremendous demand, be sure to book your tickets for Newsies as soon as possible!

It is the turn of the 20th century and revolution is in the air. In this captivating tale, a rag-tag group of teenage newspaper sellers navigate the gruelling and unforgiving streets in desperate search of a more promising life. When talk hits town that newspaper tycoon Joseph Pulitzer is increasing the price charged to newsies for papers a battle for justice ensues, with Jack Kelly rallying together his fellow newsies from all across the city in the hopes of leading them in an uprising against the wealthy publishers' deceitful exploitation. All whilst finding himself falling head over heels for young reporter Katherine. A tale as old as time, Newsies shows the impact of solidarity and the power to say no that resides within us all.

That cast of Newsies is comprised of Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Jack Kelly, Moya Angela as Medda Larkin, George Crawford as Morris Delancey, Lindsay Atherton as Ensemble, Samuel Bailey as Specs, Jack Bromage as Tommy Boy, Imogen Bailey as Swing, Bronté Barbé as Katherine Plumber and Josh Barnett as Race.

The cast is complete by Bobbie Chambers, Alex Christian, Arcangelo Ciulla, Joshua Denyer, Ross Dorrington, Matthew Duckett, Jacob Fisher, Jamie Golding, Damon Gould, Zack Guest, Jordan Isaac, Clarice Julianda, Barry Keenan, Ryan Kopel, Sion Lloyd, George Michaelides, Mukeni Nel, Mark Samaras, Rory Shafford, Matt Trevorrow, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Nesim Adnan.

Newsies is directed and choreographed by Olivier nominee Matt Cole, with Set Design by Morgan Large, Musical Supervision, New Dance Arrangements & Musical Direction by Nigel Lilley and costumes by Natalie Pryce.

With elements of both Annie and Les Miserables, Disney’s cult classic Newsies is a production that brims with hearty spirit. Delight as rebellious paperboys hurtle across the stage and refuse to be worn down!