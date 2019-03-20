Newcomer Jac Yarrow to make professional debut in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium Mar 20, 2019 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Continuing the tradition of fostering new talent, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat have announced 21-year old drama student Jac Yarrow will star in the upcoming 2019 London Palladium production. The casting revelation follows previous announcements of veteran actors Jason Donovan and Sheridan Smith starring in the show.

Jac Yarrow celebrates the announcement of his casting as Joseph alongside Jason Donovan on the steps of the historic London Palladium.

Yarrow will take to the stage opposite Jason Donovan in the role of the Pharaoh. Donovan, whose own career was launched by playing the rainbow-coat wearing titular character at the London Palladium in 1991, will return to the familiar show in his new role as the Elvis-inspired dream plagued ruler. The pair will be joined by the legendary Sheridan Smith who is set to return to the London stage to star as The Narrator. The BAFTA-winning actress might have made her name playing in television sitcoms and dramas, but her Olivier-winning turns as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical and Doris in Flare Path made her West End star. The strictly limited, 11-week run is scheduled to start 27 June 2019 and run through 07 September.

The new Tim Rice and Andrew Llyod Webber production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat had set audiences abuzz with news of Sheridan’s return to the stage. News of seasoned Joseph performer Jason Donovan’s new role was met with similar enthusiasm. Speculation about and dream casting of the dreamcoat has been rife and the announcement of Jac Yarrow as our technicolour leading man has people asking questions about the relative unknown.

Jac Yarrow bio

Jac Yarrow is currently in his last year at London’s Arts Educational Schools. The 21-year-old performer has been given special leave to begin rehearsals for the London Palladium run of Joseph a month before his June graduation date. The young actor came to the attention of Michael Harrison after the producer saw him perform as Jack Kelly in the 2019 ArtsEd production of Disney’s Newsies. Yarrow has performed in various other ArtsEd productions including Once On This Island and Street Scene. He has also performed as part of the ensemble for West Side Story BBC Proms and the 2018 Olivier Awards. The Welsh actor was born and raised in the village of Creigiau, in the north-west of Cardiff. After three gruelling auditions with director Laurence Connor, Yarrow's casting was given the green light by Lloyd Webber and Rice.

