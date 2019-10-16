New West End cast announced for Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong Oct 16, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The hit play from Mischief Theatre has announced a new West End cast that will be ensuring things continue to go wrong at London’s Duchess Theatre. Since the show began in 2014, it has won the hearts of audiences and critics alike, as well as Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards. Tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong are currently booking until 1 November 2020. The new cast will begin to mess things up from 5 November 2019; read below to find out who will be joining the West End cast soon!

New The Play That Goes Wrong West End cast | © Twitter: @playgoeswrong

New The Play That Goes Wrong cast

The new West End cast will move into the Duchess Theatre from 5 November 2019 and they’re already rehearsing to mess up in the most masterful way possible. The cast will feature David Kirkbride (Pinocchio, National Theatre) as Robert, Ross Green (Death of a Salesman, RSC) as Chris, Ciara Morris (Beast Quest, The Rose Theatre Kingston/Hampton Court Palace) as Annie, Milo Clarke (The Alchemist, The Globe) as Max, Michael Keane (The Hollow Crown, BBC) as Dennis, Blayar Benn as Trevor, Elan James (War Horse, National Theatre/UK tour) as Jonathan and Ellie Morris (Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Apollo Theatre) as Sandra.

What is The Play That Goes Wrong about?

The mission: to put on a 1920s murder mystery. Can’t be too difficult right? Wrong! The title is very true to its word when it says that things go wrong. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society doesn’t just face the odd mishap but monumental mistakes that can’t be missed! However, these drama students are determined to make it to the end of the show, taking the phrase “the show must go on” to heart, as they battle the odds to make it to curtain call. The show has had the West End in hysterics for the past 5 years and will continue to bust guts with the new cast!

Other Mischief Theatre West End shows

Currently, the West End is home to three Mischief Theatre shows. The Play That Goes Wrong is the longest-running of their productions at the Duchess Theatre. The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is currently in its 4th year at London’s Criterion Theatre which is explosively funny and another smash hit for the company, that has had the West End raving since it began. Also showing in the West End from Mischief Theatre is Groan Ups, a brand-new comedy that is the first of three shows for their year-long residency at the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre.

🎫 Book your The Play That Goes Wrong tickets here.