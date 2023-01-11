New production images released for SIX Jan 11, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, live! The iconic queens of SIX have one thing in common, they’re here to reclaim their names from history. No longer relegated to the history books, these queens take centre stage at the West End's Vaudeville Theatre. Get a taste of their smash-hit show with new SIX production images, where the queens can be seen doing what they do best; captivating the audience with their soaring harmonies! Book tickets for SIX at the Vaudeville Theatre today!

About SIX the Musical

Who will rise to be this girl group's lead singer? The songstresses are here to demonstrate that they have what it takes to survive in this live show of pop perfection. Listen to their melodies dance through historical tales and watch as these queens transform centuries of dynasty-induced suffering into empowering anthems.

The cast and creatives of SIX the Musical

The cast of SIX includes Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, Grease The Musical) as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson as Anne Boleyn (Jagged Little Pill, Bring It On), Claudia Kariuki (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson (Little Shop of Horrors) as Anna of Cleves, Koko Basigara (Jersey Boys) as Katherine Howard and Roxanne Couch (In Pieces) as Catherine Parr.

SIX was co-written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss with Jamie Armitage as co-director with Moss. The production is choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille and features set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling, orchestrations by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and associate direction by Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty.

SIX tickets are available now!

Don’t lose your head…book tickets for SIX instead!