    New production images released for Heathers The Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Following two smash-hit London seasons and the WhatsOnStage award for best new musical, Heathers The Musical continues to delight audiences at The Other Palace in London. Based on the cult-classic film Heathers, Heathers The Musical follows the torturous and tricky journey of Veronica Sawyer on her road to popularity. Tickets for Heathers The Musical are available to purchase now!

    About Heathers The Musical 

    Set within the chaotic halls of Westerberg High, Heather's The Musical focuses on Veronica Sawyer, a nobody who dreams of being somebody. When luck strikes and Veronica joins the beautiful yet sinister Heathers, it feels like the stars have aligned. However, soon teen rebel JD enters her life, teaching her that although it might kill to be a nobody, it certainly murders to be a somebody. 

    The cast of Heathers The Musical 

    Heathers The Musical stars Ailsa Davidson as Veronica Sawyer, Simon Gordon as JD, Maddison Frith as Heather Chandler, Inez Budd as Heather Duke, Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara, Lizzie Bea as Martha Dunnstock, and Vicki Lee Taylor as Ms. Fleming / Veronica’s mum. The cast is complete by George Maddison as Kurt Kelly, Tom Scanlon as Ram Sweeney, Andy Brady as Ram’s Dad / Veronica’s Dad / Coach Ripper, Sam Ferriday as Kurt’s Dad / Big Bud Dean / Principal Gowan, with Jermaine Woods (Preppy Stud), Benjamin Karran (Beleaguered Geek), Jordan Cunningham (Hipster Dork), Eliza Waters (Young Republicanette), Mary-Jean Caldwell (Stoner Chick), Hannah Lowther (New Wave Party Girl) and May Tether (Drama Club Drama Queen).

    The creatives of Heathers The Musical

    Heathers The Musical contains a breathtaking book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe. It is based on the 1988 cult hit, that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater and was produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills. With direction from Andy Fickman and electrifying choreography by Gary Lloyd, this murderous black comedy is not one to miss.

    Tickets for Heathers The Musical are available to purchase now 

    Witness the rise and fall of Veronica Sawyer in Heathers The Musical

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

