New production images released for Frozen the Musical Nov 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Since its 2021 debut, Frozen the Musical has melted the hearts of fans all across the West End with its glistening production and stunning representation of family values. This tale of two sisters captured the world's attention in 2014, with Frozen becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Now, see the magic live in Frozen the Musical at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London. Book tickets for Frozen the Musical today, now booking through to 18 June 2023!

About Frozen the Musical

What starts as a loving sisterly bond soon takes a sinister turn when Elsa’s powers spin out of control. Confined to the walls of Arendelle's castle, Elsa lives her life in secrecy, whilst on the other side of the door, all Anna longs for is love.

As they grow and change Elsa’s true spirit cannot be contained. When her powers are revealed to the world, Elsa and Anna must face the ultimate test of family. Can Elsa save Arendelle from herself, and will Anna find the connection she desires? Boasting epic costumes (and even better costume changes), breath-taking props and renowned global hits such as Let It Go - Frozen the Musical features an eccentric snowman, a sassy reindeer and a kingdom trapped in ice.

The cast and creatives of Frozen the Musical

Currently starring in Frozen the Musical on the West End are Samantha Barks as Elsa and Emily Lane as Anna. They are joined by Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff, Oliver Ormson as Hans and Richard Frame as Weselton. Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall alternate the role of Sven. Asanda Abbie Masike, Kanon Narumi, Kaci Theobalds, and Felicity Tong alternate the role of Young Elsa whilst Maddy Collings, Ava Critchell, Wren Erskine, and Elisa Lewis, alternate the role of Young Anna.

Frozen the Musical features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee and is directed by Michael Grandage. The production features choreography by Rob Ashford, music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus, scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin and sound design by Peter Hylenski.

Tickets for Frozen the Musical are available now

