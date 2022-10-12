New production images and Prologue Company revealed for Cabaret Oct 12, 2022 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Opening last December to universal acclaim and standing ovations, the award-winning Cabaret welcomes audiences for a night at the enchanting Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre, for a performance of freedom and expression. Cabaret has recently released striking new production images which see the cast dressed in their colourful and enigmatic attire, alongside the announcement of new names that will be joining its renowned Prologue Company. Enter the word of Cabaret and witness as the boundaries of form are pushed and twisted. Book your tickets today!

The cast of Cabaret

From Monday 24 October, a set of new and exciting names will be joining the show’s Prologue Company, including Ami Benton, James Hastings, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling alongside Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, and Andrew Linnie.

They will join Callum Scott Howells as Emcee, Madeline Brewer as Sally Bowles, Sid Sagar as Cliff Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider and Richard Katz as Herr Schultz Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Cabaret is no stranger to hosting star-studded cast members over the years. Its stages have seen icons such as Dame Judi Dench, Alan Cumming, Jane Horrocks and Will Young. It was also adapted for the screen, turning into a highly praised and commercially successful production starring Liza Minelli and Michael York.

About Cabaret

Set within the murky nights of post-World War 1 Berlin, Cabaret begins during the rise of the Nazi party. However, be prepared to leave your inhibitions behind as you travel back in time to the Kit Kat Club, and watch as romance unfolds during a night of sultry jazz. Relax, let go and be yourself in this blissful and eccentric celebration of singing, dancing and seduction.

Cabaret is one of the most successful musicals of all time, it features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. Guests will receive a ‘club entry time’ to allow time to take in the Kit Kat Club, however, the fun begins from the moment you enter.

The creatives of Cabaret

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall and set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Tickets for Carabet are available now!

In a world where everything is changing, enter and dance the night away!