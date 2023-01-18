Frozen announces West End extension Jan 18, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Autumn colours will paint the lands of Arendelle this year as a welcomed announcement has been made, Disney’s Frozen the Musical will extend to October 2023 (with specific dates to be announced). The extension marks the 10th anniversary of the award-winning animated film. See below the new production images released by Frozen the Musical to get a taste of the magic of Frozen on stage at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London. Book your tickets for Frozen the Musical today!

About Frozen the Musical

After an isolated life behind her bedroom door, Elsa is forced to escape to where the white mountains glisten after her powers are revealed, meanwhile, her lonesome sister who yearns for love attempts to reach her before it is too late. This timeless tale of family values has enchanted the hearts of the world for a decade and features a sassy reindeer, a darling love interest and a snowman who just wants to sunbathe. Can they restore the balance of the kingdom and help Anna and Elsa reunite once more?

About Frozen

When Frozen was released in theatres in 2013, it won countless accolades, including the Best Original Song award from the Golden Globes for ‘Let It Go’, two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature, and the Best Animated Film from the BAFTA. The highest-grossing animated film of all time is Frozen 2, which opened in November 2019.

As critics have noted, Frozen is unusually catchy compared to the great majority of films and continues to make an evident cultural impact around the world. The highest-grossing animated movie at the time, Frozen made $1.280 billion in worldwide box office revenues during its theatrical run before being surpassed by its sequel.

The cast and creatives of Frozen the Musical

Frozen the Musical has music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a book by Jennifer Lee and is directed by Michael Grandage. Frozen the Musical opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021 and has been playing to sell-out crowds and standing ovations ever since. Frozen the Musical has received 7 WhatsOnStage Awards (the most of any production) and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

The cast of Frozen the Musical includes Samantha Barks as Elsa, Emily Lane as Anna, Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan Olaf, Oliver Ormson Hans, Richard Frame Duke of Weselton and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

The cast of Frozen the Musical will be complete by Rhianne Alleyne, Jeremy Batt, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Laura Emmitt, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Ben Irish, Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Justin-Lee Jones, Joshua Robinson, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez, Jak Skelly, Kerry Spark, Caitlin Tipping, Rodney Vubya, Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Tickets for Frozen are available now!

This magnificent theatrical production features some of the most beautiful wardrobe changes and visual effects in the West End. See it for yourself!