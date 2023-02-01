New casting announced for The Choir of Man Feb 1, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Get ready to unwind with a complimentary ice-cold pint at The Choir of Man, poured personally for you in the greatest pub in the entire world! If that’s not enough to quench your excitement, it has recently been announced that the feel-good, foot-stomping West End beerhouse is extending its opening hours and inviting new cast members behind the bar! The sell-out, Olivier-nominated stage hit will be keeping its doors wide open for the punters until July 30, 2023. Book your tickets today for The Choir of Man at The Arts Theatre, you never know who you’ll meet down at the pub!

You’ll see some familiar names behind the bar at The Choir of Man. Daniel Harnett, who was a member of the original cast for the West End and US tour is set for a boozy return, he will be joined by Connor Hanley, who has previously been on the US tour of The Choir of Man, he will make his West End debut on February 1 as The Poet.

They will join Michael Baxter (Les Misérables) as The Maestro, Levi Tyrell-Johnson (making his professional debut in The Choir of Man), as The Hardman, Mark Irwin (The Commitments) as The Barman, Owen Bolton (also making his professional debut in The Choir of Man) as The Beast, Jordan Oliver (The Sound of Music) as The Handyman, Matt Beveridge (Titanic) as The Romantic, Matt Nalton (Jersey Boys) as The Pub Bore and Matt Thorpe (Jersey Boys, We Will Rock You) as The Joker.

Completing the company are Sam Ebenezer (The Mousetrap), Gavin Ryan (West Side Story) and Lucas Koch (Million Dollar Quartet).

About The Choir of Man

There is no wait at the bar in this wickedly delightful and upbeat show that celebrates companionship and offers entertainment for all tastes. With 90 minutes of heart-warming, toe-tapping joy, there isn’t anything that quite matches the sense of community (aside from a free beer, of course) that you’re bound to feel when attending The Choir of Man. The Choir of Man is filled to the brim with smash-hit bangers by artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii, Katy Perry and many more! With equal spillages and uproarious laughter, all you have to do is sit back and soak up the entertainment. Make it a double!

Since opening for business on the West End, The Choir of Man has had kegs of critical acclaim!