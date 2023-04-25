New casting announced for Hamilton Apr 25, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas The revolutionary musical Hamilton has announced that new cast members will join the star-studded company from June 19, 2023. Declan Spaine is set to star as the founding father himself and will be joined by Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler and many more! Be in the room where it happens - book your tickets for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre today!

New casting announced for Hamilton

The cast of Hamilton

Leading the Charge is Declan Spaine in the title role of Alexander Hamilton, alongside Ava Brennan as the fierce Angelica Schuyler and Simbi Akande as both Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

The company is rounded out with Dom Hartley-Harris as the iconic George Washington and Lemuel Knights as the fiery Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. The ensemble includes Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Aimie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Christian Knight, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Hassun Sharif, Alex Tranter, and Maddison Tyson.

Returning to the show are Simon-Anthony Rhoden as the infamous Aaron Burr, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Emile Ruddock as both Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, and Joel Montague as the unforgettable King George III. At select performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Alex Sawyer.

The story of Hamilton

Alexander Hamilton may have lived over two centuries ago, but his legacy still remains. Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical has immortalized the man who achieved greatness against all odds.

With a score that seamlessly blends R&B, jazz, blues, rap, hip-hop, and Broadway, Hamilton's story recounts everything from his humble beginnings as an immigrant orphan to serving as George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War.

As the first Treasury Secretary of America, Hamilton left the battlefields behind and made his mark in the most significant boardrooms in history. He played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for the nation we know today, earning his place as one of America's Founding Fathers.

The creatives of Hamilton

Hamilton’s book, music and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail. The musical features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, scenic design by David Korins, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, costume design by Paul Tazewell, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

Hamilton tickets are available now!

Since its 2015 Broadway debut, Hamilton has redefined the very concept of music theatre - now is your chance to see history in the making.