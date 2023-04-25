Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    New casting announced for Hamilton

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    The revolutionary musical Hamilton has announced that new cast members will join the star-studded company from June 19, 2023. Declan Spaine is set to star as the founding father himself and will be joined by Ava Brennan as Angelica Schuyler and many more! Be in the room where it happens - book your tickets for Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre today!

    New casting announced for Hamilton
    New casting announced for Hamilton

    The cast of Hamilton

    Leading the Charge is Declan Spaine in the title role of Alexander Hamilton, alongside Ava Brennan as the fierce Angelica Schuyler and Simbi Akande as both Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

    The company is rounded out with Dom Hartley-Harris as the iconic George Washington and Lemuel Knights as the fiery Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson. The ensemble includes Gabriela AcostaElizabeth ArmstrongAlishia-Marie Blake, Aimie HibbertSam HoldenChristian KnightNathan Louis-FernandStacey McGuireLewis NewtonHassun SharifAlex Tranter, and Maddison Tyson.

    Returning to the show are Simon-Anthony Rhoden as the infamous Aaron Burr, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Emile Ruddock as both Hercules Mulligan and James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, and Joel Montague as the unforgettable King George III. At select performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Alex Sawyer.

    The story of Hamilton 

    Alexander Hamilton may have lived over two centuries ago, but his legacy still remains. Lin-Manuel Miranda's groundbreaking musical has immortalized the man who achieved greatness against all odds.

    With a score that seamlessly blends R&B, jazz, blues, rap, hip-hop, and Broadway, Hamilton's story recounts everything from his humble beginnings as an immigrant orphan to serving as George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War.

    As the first Treasury Secretary of America, Hamilton left the battlefields behind and made his mark in the most significant boardrooms in history. He played a pivotal role in laying the groundwork for the nation we know today, earning his place as one of America's Founding Fathers.

    The creatives of Hamilton 

    Hamilton’s book, music and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Thomas Kail. The musical features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, scenic design by David Korins, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, costume design by Paul Tazewell, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

    Hamilton tickets are available now!

    Since its 2015 Broadway debut, Hamilton has redefined the very concept of music theatre - now is your chance to see history in the making. 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: Baz Lurhmann

    5 reasons why you should see Moulin Rouge! The Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The bohemian and decadent world of Parisian cabaret comes to life in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Based on the hit 2001... Read more

    Text: Guys & Dolls, A Musical Fable of Broadway, Bridge Theatre. Image: A Vibrant image of the cast of Guys & Dolls, they are dressed in 20th century glamorous clothing that also gives off the impression that they are gangsters. There is neon signs in the sky as they stand on a cobbled street.

    Guys & Dolls extends its run at London's Bridge Theatre

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    The Bridge Theatre's immersive production of the beloved musical fable of Broadway, Guys & Dolls, directed by... Read more

    Text: Winner of Every Best Musical Award on Broadway, A Strange Loop. Barbican. The Pultizer Winning Broadway Musical One Time London Season, 17 June - 9 September. Image: A man in the centre of the image, his silhoutte, with an orange glow like he is infront of the sun. The background is royal blue, with various figures of people in striking poses surrounding him. The text is in yellow, contrasting with the royal blue of the image.

    The best songs from A Strange Loop

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Immerse yourself in the dazzling score of A Strange Loop that blends elements of gospel, R&B, and musical theatre... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies