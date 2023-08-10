Menu
    New cast announced for Les Miserables

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    There is nothing like a new cast of Les Miserables to change the world! A host of familiar and new faces will steal the spotlight in this world-conquering production at the Sondheim Theatre from Monday 25 September 2023. The rebellion shows no sign of slowing down, and Les Miserables continues to rewrite the record books, secure your tickets for one of the worlds most beloved productions today!

    The cast of Les Miserables 

    Joining the company from 25 September 2023 will be Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.They join Josh Piterman as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke as Javert, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette.

    The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen and many more!

    The story of Les Miserables 

    Fresh out of a 19-year stint in prison, Jean Valjean is released on parole back into the gritty and chaotic streets of 19th-century France, and he is on a quest for redemption. Burdened by his past, Valjean assumes a new identity in order to find a way out, but is pursued by the unforgiving and relentless Inspector Javert. Along the way, Valjean forms an unexpected bond with Cosette, a young girl trapped in a world of misery and despair. Their journey through the tumultuous city of Paris leads them to the epicentre of the June Rebellion of 1832, where they are forced to confront their pasts and decide the fate of their future.

    The score of Les Miserables 

    Boublil and Schönberg's score is an absolute showstopper and contains iconic numbers such as "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," and so many more. The songs of Les Miserables are loved around the world and have become known to be anthems of freedom. 

    Les Miserables tickets are available now! 

    Seen by over 120 million people in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Miserables is a heavyweight champion of contemporary musical theatre and is an epic adventure for the history books. So, what are you waiting for? 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

