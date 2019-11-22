New cast announced for Fame at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Nov 22, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The 30th-anniversary production of Fame the Musical that recently had a run at the West End’s Peacock Theatre is moving to the all-new off-West End venue Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and they’ve just announced the new cast that will be joining them! This incredible feel-good show will play for a limited engagement from 23 December 2019 to 26 January 2020 and is guaranteed to be the perfect ticket to warm you up this winter. Tickets for Fame the Musical are available now so be sure to get booking and secure the best seats whilst they last!

Fame the Musical announces new cast member

Fame the Musical cast

The show is moving from the Peacock Theatre to the new 2000 seat theatre in the former Fountain Studios where the likes of The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent was televised, now London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. With the move, the production is getting not just a new venue but a new cast! Joining the cast is Kira Malou as Iris Kelly, Josie Benson as Miss Sherman, Georgia Tapp as Carmen Diaz, Josuha Steel as Joe Vegas, and Rebecca French and Eddie Myles as ensemble. They will be joining the existing cast made up by Keith Jack, Hayley Johnston, Molly McGuire, Jamal Crawford, Louisa Beadel, Simon Anthony, Alexander Zane, Katie Warsop, Duncan Smith, Spencer Lee Osborne, Courtney George, Tom Mussell, Ryan Kayode, Lauren Crooks, Daisy Edwards and Jay Le Marrec.

Fame the Musical creative team

The production is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston. The design team is comprised of Morgan Large (design), Prema Mehta (lighting design) and Ben Harrison (sound design). Mark Crossland is the musical supervisor.

What is Fame the Musical about?

Based on the hit 80s film of the same name, Fame the Musical has been a fan favourite for 30 years which is what this production is here to celebrate. The highly acclaimed, beloved show has had eight West End runs in that time and the demand still remains.

The show tells the story of a group of performing arts students all at a Manhattan school, from their time as a freshman to their graduation day and the journey in between. These amazingly talented students have a lot of lessons to learn which come from not just their classes but their experiences with love, loss, success, failure, hope and despair. They give it their all to get the big break they all crave whilst dealing with the same struggles all young people do.

Fame includes all the beloved numbers such as ‘Pray/Hard Work’, ‘Bring On Tomorrow’, ‘Think of Meryl Streep’ and ‘Can’t Keep It Down’.

Fame the Musical London tickets available now!

Tickets for Fame the Musical 30th-anniversary production at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre are booking now. The show will run for a limited one-month engagement which is sure to be in high demand following its previous sell-out run at London’s Peacock Theatre.

🎫 Book your Fame the Musical tickets here.