New cast announced for Cabaret Jan 11, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas New cast alert! It has been announced that from 13 February to 27 May 2023 a spectacular trio of talent will join the cast of the legendary musical Cabaret. BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood is set to portray Sally Bowles, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea will play The Emcee, and Nathan Ives-Moiba will play Cliff Bradshaw. The star-studded newcomers will be performing under the hazy lights of the Kit Kat Club for a limited time, to see them in action book tickets for Cabaret!

The cast of Cabaret

Aimee Lou Wood is an established actress who gained notoriety for her role as Aimee Gibbs in Netflix’s Sex Education. Wood received a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her portrayal of the popular girl. Most recently, she appeared in the widely acclaimed film Living with Bill Nighy. Wood has also performed on stage in the plays Uncle Vanya and Downstate.

John McCrea is known for creating the character of Jamie in the groundbreaking musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie. For his depiction of the LGBTQ+ teen, he received several award nominations, including the Critics Circle Theatre Award for Most Promising Newcomer and the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. He most recently played Max in Daddy at the Almeida Theatre and is also known for playing Artie in Disney’s Cruella.

Some of Nathan Ives-Moiba's theatre credits include As You Like It at the National Theatre, My Children My Africa at Trafalgar Studios and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Nathan has also received a Manchester Theatre Awards nomination for Best Newcomer for his work in And Did Those Feet.

The cast of Cabaret also includes Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Richard Katz as Herr Schultz, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O’Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Cabaret synopsis

Amidst the gloomy post-World War 1 nights, the Nazi party are rising, and the world as we know it is changing forever. However, be ready to let go of your inhibitions as you step back in time to the Kit Kat Club and observe romance develop over the course of a night of twilight-age jazz. In this seductive celebration, unwind your inhibitions and forget about the world outside for just a moment - but remember…at its core, Cabaret depicts a country with a murky sense of morality, at a moment when moral decay is on the increase.

Cabaret is one of the most successful musicals of all time, it features the songs ‘Wilkommen’, ‘Don’t Tell Mama’, ‘Mein Herr’, ‘Maybe This Time’, ‘Money’ as well as the title number.

The creatives of Cabaret

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, with set and costume design by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision by Jennifer Whyte, musical direction by Ben Ferguson, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff and is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Cabaret tickets are available now!

Tickets for Cabaret will ensure that your troubles are left at the door!