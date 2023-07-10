New cast announced for Back To The Future the Musical Jul 10, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Back To The Future is entering its third year of epic time-travel adventures at London’s Adelphi Theatre, and it has been announced that a new cast will join Marty and Doc on their journey through the space-time continuum! Since its debut, the critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical has been showered with praise and is currently booking until 11 February 2024. Book your tickets now!

The cast of Back to the Future the Musical

The new cast of Back to the Future is comprised of Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, Jay Perry as Goldie Wilson, Lee Ormsby as Strickland, Jordan Pearson as Biff Tannen, Rhodri Watkins as Dave McFly, Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly, Elliott Evans as Alternate Marty McFly and Stephen Leask as Alternate Doctor Emmett Brown. They join current stars Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Ben Joyce as Marty McFly, Oliver Nicholas as George McFly and Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker.

What is Back to the Future the Musical about?

Marty McFly is a rebellious teen with a serious appetite for rock ‘n’ roll, one day, Marty finds himself in a not-so-ideal situation when he’s zapped back to the year 1955 in a DeLorean time machine created by his eccentric friend Dr Emmett Brown...it’s about to be a wild ride! In order to ensure that he literally continues to exist, Marty must embark on a crucial mission, one that involves him making his teenage parents become star-crossed lovers again, or else, he may never return to the year 1985.

The creatives of Back to the Future the Musical

Back to the Future the Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Back to the Future the Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside a multi-Tony and an Olivier Award-winning design team, including Tim Hatley (set and costume design).

Back to the Future the Musical tickets are available now!

Great Scott! Can Marty save his own future? With plenty of nostalgia, charm and wit, this sci-fi musical masterpiece can make any decade worth travelling to.