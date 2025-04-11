Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel to star in Born With Teeth

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    This summer, the heat is on at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre as Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel step into the boots of two of history’s most iconic literary figures in the exhilarating new play Born With Teeth, written by the acclaimed Liz Duffy Adams. A sharp, seductive, and suspense-laden two-hander, the play begins performances on 13 August for a strictly limited 11-week season - and it promises to be one of the theatrical highlights of the year.

    Set in the bitter winter of 1591, Born With Teeth imagines an electrifying secret collaboration between a brash, subversive Christopher “Kit” Marlowe and a hungry, up-and-coming William Shakespeare. With Queen Elizabeth’s spies on every corner and the threat of the Tower looming over any whiff of sedition, the stakes are dangerously high.

    The action unfolds in the backroom of a pub, where these two literary lions are forced into a tense creative union. Over the course of three secret meetings, they battle, banter, and bond - both sparring partners and possible soulmates. With only a table between them, it becomes their stage and battlefield as they sharpen their pens and let their genius fly, crafting art in an atmosphere charged with flirtation, fear, and fire.

    As their words grow bolder, so do the risks. Surrounded by conspiracy and surveillance, they must navigate their growing connection under constant threat - both from external forces and from each other. In a world where every whispered phrase could be overheard and every glance could cost your life, their relationship becomes a dangerous game of trust and temptation.

    Ncuti Gatwa and Edward Bluemel to star in Born With Teeth

     

    Gatwa, who currently helms the TARDIS as the Doctor in Doctor Who, first stunned theatre audiences as Demetrius in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Shakespeare’s Globe in 2016, where his performance was praised for its vitality and charisma. More recently, he headlined The Importance of Being Earnest at the National Theatre, an inventive, pastel-hued production in which Gatwa’s enigmatic and charming performance made it a sell-out success. His breakout role as Eric in Sex Education cemented his place in the cultural zeitgeist with a mix of wit, vulnerability, and fearless authenticity.

    Bluemel, best known for his roles in Ten Percent (the UK remake of Call My Agent) and My Lady Jane, has proven equally adept at navigating comedy, drama, and period work. He starred in Love in Idleness at the Menier Chocolate Factory and shared the screen with Gatwa in Sex Education, where his comic timing and charm were on full display.

    With a script that crackles with wit, danger, and poetic flair, Liz Duffy Adams has created a thrilling speculative encounter between two of English literature’s brightest flames. For audiences, it’s a rare and intoxicating opportunity to see two actors at the top of their game, in a play that fizzes with intellectual fire, emotional complexity, and the thrill of watching history reimagined before your eyes.

    Don’t miss this high-stakes duel of words and wills - Born With Teeth plays from 13 August at Wyndham’s Theatre for a strictly limited run.

    Book your tickets when they become available next week.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    Bryan Cranston, Paapa Essiedu and Marianne Jean-Baptiste to star in All My Son

    Bryan Cranston, Paapa Essiedu and Marianne Jean-Baptiste to star in All My Sons

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    All My Sons, Arthur Miller’s searing post-war drama, returns in a bold new production helmed by visionary direc... Read more

    ABBA Voyage, ABBA Arena London.

    Who performs at ABBA Voyage?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Get ready to experience a musical revolution with ABBA Voyage, the trailblazing concert experience that brings ABBA b... Read more

    Hadestown Songs: A Complete Guide to the Musical Numbers

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Step into the underworld with Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical that brings ancient myth to life t... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies