    Myles Frost to star in West End premiere of MJ The Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    MJ The Musical is set to moonwalk its way to London this May, starring the original Broadway actor, Myles Frost, who has previously received a Tony Award for his stellar performance of the King of Pop, and is ready to rock with you!

    This acclaimed Broadway musical, featuring a book by the two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, is set to mesmerise audiences at the Prince Edward Theatre, when it opens on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. Tickets will be available soon! 

    About Myles Frost 

    Myles Frost is a remarkable performer who is only just beginning, he excels as a pianist, singer, songwriter, and music producer. Myles has already made notable contributions to the entertainment industry. In the film, All In, he dedicated himself to portraying the role of an autistic 14-year-old child with exceptional dedication and skill. Additionally, he graced the screens of Netflix's popular series Family Reunion during its first two seasons. 

    In the autumn of 2021, he appeared as Clarence in the biopic film Big 50: The Delrhonda Hood Story. Furthermore, Myles appeared as a contestant on NBC's The Voice during its 13th season. All his previous experiences have led him to his most significant achievement yet: securing the lead role of Michael Jackson in the Broadway musical MJ. This role serves as the perfect platform for Myles to showcase the culmination of years spent refining his talents to captivate audiences worldwide.

    About MJ The Musical 

    MJ delves into the extraordinary artistry of one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Michael Jackson. Witness the magic of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour as the music takes you on a journey through his creative genius and collaborative spirit that propelled him to legendary status. Prepare to be electrified by the iconic songs that defined an era, including: "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "Man in the Mirror," "Thriller," and "Smooth Criminal."

    The creatives of MJ The Musical 

    Joining the internationally renowned creative team is the esteemed Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon OBE, who directs and choreographs the production, and who praises Frost's award-winning performance, emphasising his truly phenomenal embodiment of the artistic spirit of MJ. MJ is graced by the exceptional talents of visionary scenic designer Derek McLane, with lighting design by Natasha Katz.

    MJ The Musical tickets are coming soon! 

    Will you be there for the London debut of MJ The Musical? It promises to be off the wall! Keep an eye out for tickets, they’re coming soon! 

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

