Meet the lovely My Fair Lady characters

The 1956 musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe has earned its place on the best musicals of all time list, but have you seen the classic?

Who are the main My Fair Lady characters?

Eliza Doolittle

Our leading - and fair - lady, Eliza Doolittle is a humble flower seller and cockney through and through. Under the dirt and soot is a beautiful face who has the potential of being a socialite. We meet Eliza while she’s working in Covent Garden, showing off her working-class dialect and uncouth etiquette. Wanting a better life, she asks Higgins to give her elocution lessons so she can get a job as a florist. Convinced he can help, Higgins takes her in and tries to teach her how to become a well-spoken, high-regarded woman with good social standing.

It is believed the strong-willed and brave character was inspired by the real-life Eliza Sheffield. Sheffield was a barmaid in London in the late 19th century and managed to climb the social ladder through various relationships and lies.

Eliza Doolittle has been performed by many famous women, including Audrey Hepburn, Julie Andrews and Martine McCutcheon.

Henry Higgins

An excitable professor of linguistics, Henry Higgins detests the vulgarity of the cockney accent. Believing he can “fix” her, he invites Eliza to join his household, where he will teach her how to speak “proper” English.

Higgins is an arrogant man who believes himself kind, but it’s clear from My Fair Lady songs such as 'I’m an Ordinary Man' and 'A Hymn To Him' that he’s misogynistic and egotistical. Through Eliza’s rejection, he learns of his harsh nature and becomes a changed man.

Alfred P Doolittle

Eliza’s dad and fellow cockney, Alfred P Doolittle is the original wheeler-dealer who does, indeed, do little. The elderly dustman has had many wives and lovers. When he learns of Higgins’ proposal, Alfred tries to play the doting father to financially benefit from the situation.

Alfred serves many purposes and is one of the most vital My Fair Lady characters. He provides satirical jibes at the middle class, gives us insight into Eliza's life before Higgins’ experiment, and sings some of the most well-known My Fair Lady songs - 'With a Little Bit of Luck' and 'Get Me to the Church on Time'.