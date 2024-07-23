Menu
    Meet the lovely My Fair Lady characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    Wouldn’t it be lovely to meet the My Fair Lady characters? The 1956 musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe has earned its place on the best musicals of all time list, but have you seen the classic? My Fair Lady last played at the London Coliseum in 2022, and there aren’t any current plans for it to return to London. But fear not. You can still get to know Eliza and Higgins right here as we give you a proper introduction.

    Who are the main My Fair Lady characters?

    Eliza Doolittle

    Our leading - and fair - lady, Eliza Doolittle is a humble flower seller and cockney through and through. Under the dirt and soot is a beautiful face who has the potential of being a socialite. We meet Eliza while she’s working in Covent Garden, showing off her working-class dialect and uncouth etiquette. Wanting a better life, she asks Higgins to give her elocution lessons so she can get a job as a florist. Convinced he can help, Higgins takes her in and tries to teach her how to become a well-spoken, high-regarded woman with good social standing.

    It is believed the strong-willed and brave character was inspired by the real-life Eliza Sheffield. Sheffield was a barmaid in London in the late 19th century and managed to climb the social ladder through various relationships and lies.

    Eliza Doolittle has been performed by many famous women, including Audrey Hepburn, Julie Andrews and Martine McCutcheon.

    Henry Higgins

    An excitable professor of linguistics, Henry Higgins detests the vulgarity of the cockney accent. Believing he can “fix” her, he invites Eliza to join his household, where he will teach her how to speak “proper” English.

    Higgins is an arrogant man who believes himself kind, but it’s clear from My Fair Lady songs such as 'I’m an Ordinary Man' and 'A Hymn To Him' that he’s misogynistic and egotistical. Through Eliza’s rejection, he learns of his harsh nature and becomes a changed man.

    Alfred P Doolittle

    Eliza’s dad and fellow cockney, Alfred P Doolittle is the original wheeler-dealer who does, indeed, do little. The elderly dustman has had many wives and lovers. When he learns of Higgins’ proposal, Alfred tries to play the doting father to financially benefit from the situation.

    Alfred serves many purposes and is one of the most vital My Fair Lady characters. He provides satirical jibes at the middle class, gives us insight into Eliza's life before Higgins’ experiment, and sings some of the most well-known My Fair Lady songs - 'With a Little Bit of Luck' and 'Get Me to the Church on Time'.

    Meet the lovely My Fair Lady characters

     

    Colonel Hugh Pickering

    Higgins’ friend and fellow linguist, Colonel Hugh Pickering, also moves into Higgins’ house while Eliza trains at the residence. Fuelling his quest, Higgins bets Pickering that he can transform Eliza into a “proper” lady within six months.

    Though, like Higgins, he’s pigheaded and self-congratulating, Pickering is also a decent man and shows concern for Eliza.

    Mrs Higgins

    Though we don’t see Henry’s mother, Mrs Higgins, much in the show, her presence is pivotal. The well-to-do socialite is the patron of the Ascot Racecourse box Higgins and Eliza visit, and when Eliza is frustrated with Higgins, she flees to Mrs Higgins.

    Freddy Eynsford-Hill

    Becoming infatuated with Eliza, Freddy Eynsford-Hill is a young socialite who becomes Eliza’s suitor. Unlike the other upper-class people, Freddy isn’t deterred by Eliza’s status or bouts of foul language.

    Freddy’s song 'On The Street Where You Live' is beloved in the UK. It was number one in the UK charts in 1958 and was the theme for McDonald’s ads in 2011. Many famous acts have covered the song, including Bing Crosby and Ray Conniff.

    Mrs Pearce

    One of the smaller My Fair Lady characters is Mrs Pearce, Henry Higgins’ housekeeper. She tries to keep Eliza in check but can’t always get the young, free-willed woman to do “as she should.”

    Zoltan Karpathy

    A former student of Henry Higgins, Zoltan Karpathy is a Hungarian phonetician who believes he can’t be duped. Suspicious of Eliza, he tries to discover her origins while at the Embassy Ball.

