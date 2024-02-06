MJ the Musical are startin' rehearsin' Feb 6, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride To misquote the main man himself ‘Alright, it's black, it's white, it’s rehearsal images from MJ the Musical, and they’re looking tight!’ There’s just one month to go until the highly anticipated Broadway transfer makes its West End debut at the Prince Edward Theatre, but if 30 nights is just too long to wait (WHY does February have to have 29 days this year!) then these gorgeous snaps should help you Beat It.

Myles Frost, the youngest ever Lead Actor award winner for his performance as the moonwalking musician, will be reprising his star making role in the Tony award winning show. He is joined by Ashley Zhangazha (Tina) as Joseph Jackson/Rob, Mitchell Zhangazha (Ain't Too Proud) as Michael, Philippa Stefani (Wicked) as Rachel, Phebe Edwards (The Lion King) as Katherine Jackson/Kate, Matt Mills (Dream Girls) as Berry Gordy/Nick, Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton (Get Up Stand Up) as Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones, Matt Gonsalves (Dear Evan Hansen) as Alejandro, and Jon Tsouras (Sunset Boulevard) as Dave.

The mega-hit musical takes place in the rehearsal room of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour and goes beyond the singular moves, singular glove, and signature sound of the star to offer a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status.

Packed full of the biggest Michael Jackson hits including Beat It, Billie Jean, Thriller, and Smooth Criminal, this theatrical feast will more than satisfy the most die-hard Jackson fan.

With a book from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat), and choreography from Tony Award-winning director Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris), this show is anything but Bad.