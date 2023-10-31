Michelle Visage & Ramin Karimloo to star in The Addams Family Oct 31, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It’s about to get spooky! After two highly acclaimed tours in the UK and Ireland, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy is set to make its live concert debut in London's West End at the London Palladium. The performances are scheduled for February 12 and 13, 2024. The cast for this show will feature Michelle Visage in the role of Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams, and Lesley Joseph taking on the character of Grandma.

The cast of The Addams Family

Michelle Visage is a multiple Emmy and Producers Guild Award winning, internationally renowned television personality, radio show and podcast host, platinum-selling recording artist and author. She is best known as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race (Logo TV/VH1/MTV) and its international spin-offs in the UK (BBC) and Down Under (Stan). Michelle has also been a judge on Queen of the Universe (Paramount+) and Ireland’s Got Talent (Virgin Media One) and competed in the 17th season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Ramin Karimloo recently reprised the role of The Phantom in a new production of The Phantom of the Opera in Italy & he is due to perform in the production again in Monte Carlo at the end of the year. He has also received great acclaim for his performances as The Phantom in Love Never Dies and Jean Valjean in Les Miserablés. His other stage credits include: Nicky Arnstein in Funny Girl (August Wilson Theatre, Broadway), Anatoly in Chess in Concert (Umeda Arts Theatre, Osaka & Tokyo International Forum), Judas in Jesus Chris Superstar in Concert (Theatre Orb, Tokyo) and many more.

Lesley Joseph is best known for playing Dorien Green, the neighbour from hell, in the sitcom Birds of a Feather, alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. In 2018, Lesley starred as Frau Blücher in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein at the Garrick Theatre, a performance which earned Lesley an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. After this, Lesley toured the country in Annie the Musical, reprising her role as Miss Hannigan and also Calendar Girls the Musical. She is currently appearing in the UK tour of Sister Act.

What is The Addams Family about?

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

The Addams Family Creatives

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy live in concert will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

The Addams Family will be bewitching London with a concert version of the spooky, kooky musical, don’t miss it!