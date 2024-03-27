Meet the Mean Girls Mar 27, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride We have some totally grool news to share! The North Shore High class of 2024 have been announced, and omg they’re like totally fetch! We promised we’d keep the announcement a secret till now (ever wondered how our hair got so big?), but we’ve been burning to tell our BFFs. So, without further ado, let us introduce you to the brand-new plastics, and the full West End cast of Mean Girls the Musical.

Adapted from the Lindsay Lohan-led cinematic masterpiece of the same name, the stage musical is coming to the capital this June! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), opens at the Savoy Theatre this summer.

Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

But who will be occupying Girl Word this summer?

It has today been confirmed that Charlie Burn (Les Misérables) will play fish out of water Cady, whilst Georgina Castle (Elf the Musical) will don Regina George’s crown (and questionable tank top), Grace Mouat (The Great British Bake Off Musical) and Elèna Gyasi (Six, UK tour) will play her two sidekicks, Karen and Gretchen, respectably. Elena Skye (Kinky Boots) will play Janis alongside Tom Xander (The Book of Mormon) as her partner in crime, Damian.

Daniel Bravo takes on the role of Aaron Samuels, with Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Kevin Ganatra, Ako Mitchell as North Shore Principal Mr Duvall, while Ms Norbury – the role originated in the 2004 film by its creator Fey – will be played by Zoë Rainey, who also plays the roles of Mrs George and Ms Heron – proving she’s not just a cool mom!

The talented cast is completed by Tia Antoine-Charles, Georgia Arron, Liam Buckland, Shonah Buwu, Baylie Carson, Freddie Clements, Siobhan Diffin, Clíona Flynn, Fergie Fraser, Angus Good, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Holly Liburd, Corey Mitchell, Mervin Noronha, Aharon Rayner, Trézel Sergeant, Josh Singleton, Annie Southall, Lillia Squires, Tommy Wade-Smith and Holly Willock.

Expect razor-sharp wit, killer songs, and the most ugliest f-ing skirt you have ever seen. So, grab your friends and get in loser, Mean Girls the Musical is waiting!

Book Mean Girls the Musical tickets now!

On Wednesdays, we book theatre tickets.