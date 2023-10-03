Mean Girls is coming to London's Savoy Theatre Oct 3, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Will Gretchen finally make fetch happen, can math whizz (turned totally Plastic) Cady Heron take down Queen Bee Regina George? Oh, and did Amber D'Alessio really only make out with a hotdog that one time? Get in, loser. We’re going to see Mean Girls in London, and we're making sure we wear pink for Wednesday shows. London's West End is about to become all the more fetch as the sensational Broadway hit musical announces its long-awaited premiere at London’s Savoy Theatre. Due to the overwhelming demand, Mean Girls London tickets are sure to be a hit with London audiences. Do you want to sit with us? Well, you should definitely sign up for our newsletter and be the first to know when Mean Girls tickets hit London!

What is Mean Girls the musical about?

Don't worry, on Wednesdays, we're still wearing pink. The musical is packed with all the cherished characters and heavily quotable lines of the original story. Mean Girls captures all the endearing qualities (and cut-throat cliques) of the 2004 blockbuster movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, but this time with a contemporary twist, (there's no slut-shaming here!).

We're back with Cady Heron, a student who relocates from the African savanna to the suburban jungle, and along the way discovers that teenage girls are even more unpredictable and ruthless than any wild beast she's encounterd before. After stumbling her way to the apex of the popularity hierarchy (with a strategy aimed at dethroning the pack's leader, Regina), Cady discovers that conquering the complex world of high school isn't as straightforward as it seems, especially when Regina is prepared to underline anyones name in the Burn Book who dares to steal her crown.

About Mean Girls the film and musical

After fifteen years, Mean Girls has created a legacy unlike anything else. As popular as Regina George herself, the film is directed by Mark Waters and written by Tina Fey. The film stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Ana Gasteyer, and Amy Poehler. Notable members of the supporting cast include Lizzy Caplan, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese, and Neil Flynn.

The movie's screenplay was partially inspired by Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book, Queen Bees and Wannabes, which explores the dynamics of female high school social cliques and bullying, along with some inspiration from Tina Fey’s own experiences at High School. Mean Girls earned an impressive $130.1 million in worldwide box office revenue. The film received critical acclaim, with praise for Mark Waters' direction, Tina Fey's witty screenplay, the iconic humorous moments, and the cast performances. Mean Girls was adapted into a successful Broadway musical that debuted in March 2018. It was announced in 2020 that a movie adaptation of the musical was in the works.

Who are the creatives of Mean Girls the Musical?

The hit musical has a book by the legendary Tina Fey, a renowned actor, writer, and producer. Fey also played the role of Cady's math teacher, Ms. Norbury in the hit movie. She is celebrated for her award-winning work on the TV series 30 Rock and her co-creation of the popular Netflix show Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

The musical's music is crafted by acclaimed composer Jeff Richmond, who collaborated with Tina Fey on 30 Rock as both a composer and executive producer. The lyrics are penned by Nell Benjamin, known for her work on Broadway with productions like Legally Blonde.

Casey Nicholaw takes charge of directing and choreographing the musical. He has a remarkable track record, with successful Broadway productions like Disney's Aladdin and The Book of Mormon under his belt. Nicholaw's talents also extend to the West End, to the hit musical Dreamgirls.

Mean Girls London theatre tickets are coming soon. Check back for updates!

Have you ever felt personally victimised by Regina George? Then you’ll want to get tickets for Mean Girls in London! The popular Broadway musical is bringing the plastics straight to Londons Savoy Theatre. Sign up for our newsletter and be among the first to find out about Mean Girls West End tickets!