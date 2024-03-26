Matt Henry joins Vanessa Williams in The Devil Wears Prada Mar 26, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride There's a scale. One nod is good, two nods is very good. There's only been one actual smile on record and that was Tom Ford in 2001… Until today. Olivier award winner Matt Henry is joining the boardroom at Runway, and its news that would make Miranda Priestly positively beam! Give him a full ballerina skirt, and a hint of saloon, because Henry will be playing the iconic Nigel in the upcoming musical. Made famous by Stanley Tucci in the 2006 blockbuster, Nigel is one of Runway magazine's leading fashion authorities, and is a close confidant to the infamous Miranda Priestly.

Best known for his award-winning performance of Lola in Kinky Boots, Henry knows a thing or two about fashion. Commenting on today’s announcement, he gushed “Having been a huge fan of the film, a passion for fashion and the fact that the role of Nigel is iconic, what’s not to love about joining the cast of The Devil Wears Prada The Musical?! Being able to draw inspiration and pay homage to the leading black men in the fashion industry, such as the amazing Edward Enninful and the late André Leon Talley is what truly excites me about taking on this incredible role.”

In addition to his starring role in Kinky Boots, Henry has also performed in the multi award-winning West End productions of Avenue Q and Saturday Night Fever. Most recently, he could be seen in the West End original cast of The Drifters Girl alongside Beverley Knight. A finalist in the 2013 series of The Voice, Henry was awarded an MBE for services to musical theatre four years later.

He joins the previously announced, Vanessa Williams, best known for her celebrated roles in Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives and as a multi-award-winning singer, as the irrepressible Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada, features an all-star, award-winning creative team led by Elton John (The Lion King), new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs), book by Kate Wetherhead (Ever After), set design by Tim Hatley (Back to the Future), costume design by Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), lighting design by Bruno Poet (The Tina Turner Musical), and sound design by Gareth Owen (Come From Away).

Further casting will be announced shortly.

Book The Devil Wears Prada tickets today!

Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada will be strutting into the Dominion Theatre this October. Book your tickets now!