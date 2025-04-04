Marylebone Theatre – Best seats and seating plan

Marylebone Theatre opened in September 2022, since then it has welcome over 40,000 people through its doors. The theatre offers West End quality theatre in an intimate setting at local prices, and has been awarded the Off West End award for Best Production and received numerous five and four star reviews.

What are the best seats in Marylebone Theatre?

The stalls allow a cosy engaging atmosphere, this creates a perfect view for anywhere the audience sits as nothing will be obstructing the stage. The stall seats row A-F provide an outstanding view of the stage, if you like to be up close and in on the action this is perfect for you! However, if you prefer to sit back and enjoy from a bit further away then rows G-K might be more your style. The stalls are a great choice for any show and the comfortable seating and amazing view throughout the Stalls make this section ideal for an immersive theatre experience.

Marylebone Theatre seating plan