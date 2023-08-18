Mandy Patinkin to play live concert show Aug 18, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas A dazzling production featuring one of Broadway's most beloved and masterful performers is coming to the West End’s Lyric Theatre for one night only. The multi-talented and multi-faceted Mandy Patinkin will stage his live concert show Mandy Patinkin: Live in Concert on Tuesday, 7th November 2023, so catch him whilst you can!

This event marks a momentous occasion for Mandy, as it is the first time the versatile performer has graced the West End since his Duke of York solo act in 2009. Joining him will be Adam Ben-David on piano. You don’t need to mark your calendar, as the good news is that tickets are officially on sale now!

About Mandy Patinkin

For some, Mandy is the revolutionary performer we met in Evita, for others, he’s a Tony Award winner who gracefully transformed into a bona fide Broadway sensation through Sunday in the Park with George. Then there's another side: an Emmy Award winner, celebrated for his portrayal of Dr. Jeffrey Geiger in Chicago Hope, and his role as Saul Berenson in Homeland. But to a different set of admirers, he's the piano virtuoso alongside Madonna in Dick Tracy or the scholarly figure who set Streisand's heart alight in Yentl.

Perhaps one of his most iconic roles is the swordsman Inigo Montoya, from The Princess Bride. Mandy has managed to touch so many lives through his diverse roles but amongst these personas, there's one that Mandy cherishes the most – his role as a performer.

About Mandy Patinkin: Live in Concert

Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. Mandy Patinkin Live in Concert is a marriage of many of Mandy’s favourite Broadway and classic American tunes, from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Stephen Sondheim, from Harry Chapin and Randy Newman to Irving Berlin and Meredith Willson.

Mandy Patinkin: Live in Concert tickets are available now!

Mandy belongs to that rare category of singers who don't just interpret songs but fuse them with their very essence. His power, passion, and the authenticity he brings to his musical performances are what set him apart from his peers. Don’t miss out on tickets for his return to the West End.