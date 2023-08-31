Menu
    MAMMA MIA! announces new West End cast

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Here we go again! Producer Judy Craymer has announced that from Monday, October 9, 2023, a new cast of the internationally adored musical MAMMA MIA! will be headed to the sunny Greek Islands! The show will also extend its booking period to Saturday, September 28, 2024, at London's Novello Theatre.

    The cast of MAMMA MIA!

    The London cast will continue to star Mazz Murray as Donna, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Meg Hateley as Sophie and Miles Henderson as Sky, with Jennifer Adab continuing as Donna at certain performances. Jessie Odeleye moves from Ensemble to play the role of Ali. 

    They will be joined on Monday 9 October by Kate Graham (previously played Tanya in London from 2017 to 2019 and played Diane in Come From Away) as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook (Cirque du Soleil’s Saltimbanco, Copacabana, Fame, Aspects of Love) as Rosie, Haydn Oakley (Anything Goes, The Book of Mormon, An American in Paris) as Sam, Olivia Brookes (Glory Ride, Pretty Woman) as Lisa, Chay Wills (The Cher Show UK & Ireland Tour) as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla (Newsies) as Pepper. Also continuing in the cast are Sinéad Courtney and Lawrence Guntert

    About MAMMA MIA!

    The unstoppable feel-good musical has captivated the hearts of millions worldwide since its 1999 London premiere. The upbeat, humorous story of a mother, a daughter, and three potential fathers on a Greek island paradise has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people around the world and adapted into two world-record-breaking motion pictures, MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again.

    To date, 50 productions of MAMMA MIA! have been released in 16 different languages, with over $4 billion in box office revenue. It was performed in Mandarin for the first time in the People's Republic of China in 2011 as the first Western musical to ever do so. 

    The creatives of MAMMA MIA!

    With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

