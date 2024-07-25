Menu
    The Lyceum Theatre best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young

    The Lyceum Theatre is a well-known venue with an equally prominent history. It was established in the heart of London in 1765 and has since then hosted numerous forms of entertainment, including the first London exhibition of waxworks by Madame Tussauds. Over the years, it has become a remarkable west end venue, hosting top shows. If you plan to attend a performance at this venue, it's crucial to know where to sit for the best possible view. Keep reading to find out more.

    What are the best seats at The Lyceum Theatre?

    There are various seating options available in The Lyceum Theatre, all of which make for a perfect visit to the theatre. The Stalls are a great choice if you want to feel part of the action, with a great view. If you prefer more legroom, then Row R in the stalls will allow you to kick back and relax while enjoying the show.

    Above the stalls is the Royal Circle, which offers an excellent view of the entire stage. This is an ideal spot for families, as all rows are raked. On the same level, you'll find the private boxes. There are eight Boxes in total, with Boxes E and K being close to the stage, providing an unobstructed view of the stage. Boxes A, B, F, and G are set further back and higher up the sides of the auditorium, making them an excellent choice for those seeking a luxurious theatre experience.

    Going up another level, you'll find the Grand Circle, which is a good option for those looking for reasonably priced seats. The view from the Grand Circle at the Lyceum Theatre offers excellent wide views of the stage, but the safety rails may sometimes obscure the view.

    How Many Seats are at The Lyceum?

    The Lyceum Theatre has a total seating capacity of 2,185. The Stalls have 937 seats, the Royal Circle has 648, and the Grand Circle has 582. 18 seats are available in the Private Boxes.

    Are There Accessible Seats at The Lyceum?

    The Lyceum Theatre has an access lift, that can be accessed via the entrance on Exeter Street. The lift can take patrons to two different levels: Row H of the Royal Circle, which is 14 steps down to Row A and 12 steps up to Row P, or the Grand Circle, which is near Row B of the auditorium. From there, it is 3 steps up and then 3 steps down to Row A, and 33 steps up to Row M. The Stalls Seating Area has six wheelchair spaces available. The best way to enter the venue using a wheelchair is through the double exit doors on Wellington Street.

    What shows are on at The Lyceum

    Disney’s smash-hit musical, The Lion King has currently been running for over 20 years at The Lyceum. Premiering in Minneapolis in 1997 before making its Broadway debut three months later. The show went on to see huge success and came to The Lyceum on the 19th October 1999. The show set in the Pride Lands of Africa, is a retelling of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and follows Simba, as he embraces his fate, after the devastating death of his father. Complete with incredible puppetry, stunning costumes, and incredible songs composed by Elton John, the show will have you feeling the love.

