The Lyceum Theatre best seats and seating plan

The Lyceum Theatre is a well-known venue with an equally prominent history. It was established in the heart of London in 1765 and has since then hosted numerous forms of entertainment, including the first London exhibition of waxworks by Madame Tussauds. Over the years, it has become a remarkable west end venue, hosting top shows. If you plan to attend a performance at this venue, it's crucial to know where to sit for the best possible view. Keep reading to find out more.

What are the best seats at The Lyceum Theatre?

There are various seating options available in The Lyceum Theatre, all of which make for a perfect visit to the theatre. The Stalls are a great choice if you want to feel part of the action, with a great view. If you prefer more legroom, then Row R in the stalls will allow you to kick back and relax while enjoying the show.

Above the stalls is the Royal Circle, which offers an excellent view of the entire stage. This is an ideal spot for families, as all rows are raked. On the same level, you'll find the private boxes. There are eight Boxes in total, with Boxes E and K being close to the stage, providing an unobstructed view of the stage. Boxes A, B, F, and G are set further back and higher up the sides of the auditorium, making them an excellent choice for those seeking a luxurious theatre experience.

Going up another level, you'll find the Grand Circle, which is a good option for those looking for reasonably priced seats. The view from the Grand Circle at the Lyceum Theatre offers excellent wide views of the stage, but the safety rails may sometimes obscure the view.