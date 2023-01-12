Louise Redknapp to play Teen Angel in Grease Jan 12, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It’s the word that you heard…the world's favourite high school romance returns in 2023 and Danny and Sandy are as hopelessly devoted to one another as ever before! The timeless tale of Grease has captivated fans for decades, igniting sweet nostalgia and joy with every beat and harmony. It has been announced that English singer, songwriter and presenter Louise Redknapp will play Teen Angel for a portion of the production. Redknapp will perform from 2 June to 29 July at the West End’s Dominion Theatre. Book your tickets to see Louise Redknapp teach Frenchy a lesson or two about beauty school dropouts in the 2023 production of Grease at the Dominion Theatre!

About Louise Redknapp

Louise Redknapp’s enduring career began with the girl band Eternal, which became one of the most successful girl groups of all time. As time went on, she embarked on a highly successful solo career, where she achieved three consecutive platinum albums. Redknapp’s presenting credits include the documentaries The Truth About Size Zero and Something For The Weekend, she also joined the judging panel of the BBC1 series So You Think You Can Dance. Her stage credits include playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and the lead role of Violet Newstead in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical. Redknapp released her first studio album in 20 years in 2020, and in 2023 will celebrate an astonishing 30 years in the entertainment industry.

Louise said “As the biggest fan of Grease growing up I was thrilled to be asked to join the cast in the role of Teen Angel. Traditionally seen as a male role, I’m excited to be given the opportunity to shake it up and play it from a new perspective under the direction of Nikolai Foster.”

The success of Grease

In 2022, nearly 500,000 audience members rushed to see Danny and Sandy on stage in Grease. For its overall joyous production, Grease received various WhatsOnStage Award nominations - including Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for Jocasta Almgill, Paul French and members of the original cast.

Grease synopsis

Following an idyllic and heart-warming seaside summer romance, two teen lovers are destined to meet again. In a turn of fate, Danny, a leather-clad bad boy, and Sandy, a sweet girl next door come face-to-face once more when Sandy unexpectedly transfers to Rydell High for her senior year, but with the gruelling expectations of teenage life and the trials and tribulations in front of them, will they go together in the end?

The cast and creatives of Grease

Louise Redknapp will be joined by Jocasta Almgill, Olivia Moore and Dan Partridge, who will be reprising their roles as Rizzo, Sandy and Danny. Further casting is yet to be announced.

Grease has book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and is directed by the Leicester Curve’s Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and is choreographed by the legendary Arlene Phillips.

The 2023 production of Grease is dedicated to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Grease the Musical is a must-see musical for anyone, with all the classics such as ‘Summer Nights’, ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ and ‘We Go Together’ on offer - you’ll experience the magic that you felt when you saw the film for the first time!