London Theatre Direct's weekly news roundup (7 July 2023) Jul 12, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas From star-studded casts (who are partial to a little time travel) and old stagey classics heading for the US of A, we've got all the juiciest West End news in one place, just for you!

The future is never set in stone, and neither is the cast of Back To The Future! A host of new faces will be overseeing Marty McFly on his time-travel adventures in the critically acclaimed musical. The new cast is comprised of Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, Jay Perry as Goldie Wilson, Lee Ormsby as Strickland, Jordan Pearson as Biff and many more! Can they help Marty get back to 1985? Read all about it here!

The French Opera House will be home to four brave new souls later this month as Lily Kerhoas joins the company as Christine Daaé, with Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi and Maiya Hikasa as Meg Giry. read all about it here! The Phantom of The Opera is an ominous masterpiece that has been seen by more than 145 million people and has been translated into 17 different languages. Read all about it here.

The Four Seasons never sounded so good! Take a ride back to the swinging 60s, featuring some of the biggest chart-toppers of the time. Jersey Boys is set to extend its run at London’s Trafalgar Theatre until 28 January 2024, with the added bonus of new cast members announced. From 26 July, Peter Nash (Singin’ in the Rain) will play Tommy DeVito, with Declan Egan (Jersey Boys) joining the London production as Bob Gaudio, alongside Luke Suri and Karl James Wilson, who will continue as Frankie Valli and Nick Massi respectively.

It's 1931, and the Nazi party are rising in Berlin - but the party never dies. The Olivier Award-winning revival of Cabaret is headed to Broadway, and it’ll be a bitter-sweet goodbye, so catch it whilst you can! A new production of the musical, which originated on the West End in November 2021, will play Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre in spring 2024. Casting is yet to be announced. A fearless exploration of youth, freedom and the rise of fascism, Cabaret is considered to be one of the best musicals of all time.