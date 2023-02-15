London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (15 February 2023)
Posted on
| By Kevin Thomas
It's been an electrifying week in the West End with theatre lovers delighting in the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards. My Neighbour Totoro, the enchanting anime cult classic, dominated the ceremony by taking home an incredible five major awards!
The excitement doesn't stop there. Fans of the legendary music and lyric composer Stephen Sondheim will be thrilled to know that his work will be celebrated with the West End transfer of Old Friends. Veteran performers from both screen and stage will come together to serenade audiences with unforgettable musical numbers from classics such as Sweeney Todd and Company. This magical journey will sweep you off your feet, and keep your eyes peeled for further information!
Let's not forget about the groove and soul of Ain't Too Proud! The full cast has been announced, with an incredible line-up of performers joining the previously announced Cameron Bernard Jones and Kyle Cox. Celebrating the life of R&B royalty, the musical explores the impressive six-decade career of these music legends and their expansive catalogue of hit songs! Read all about it here!
If that’s not enough, the sci-fi love story The Time Traveller's Wife is coming to the West End. This poignant and intense story reminds us that time is fleeting and precious. The play delves into the bittersweet moments of love and the lengths we go to save it. Get ready for an emotional roller coaster, you can read all about it here.