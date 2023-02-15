London Theatre Direct’s weekly news roundup (15 February 2023)

It's been an electrifying week in the West End with theatre lovers delighting in the 23rd annual WhatsOnStage Awards. My Neighbour Totoro, the enchanting anime cult classic, dominated the ceremony by taking home an incredible five major awards!

The excitement doesn't stop there. Fans of the legendary music and lyric composer Stephen Sondheim will be thrilled to know that his work will be celebrated with the West End transfer of Old Friends. Veteran performers from both screen and stage will come together to serenade audiences with unforgettable musical numbers from classics such as Sweeney Todd and Company. This magical journey will sweep you off your feet, and keep your eyes peeled for further information!