London Theatre Direct announces partnership with Stagedoor Jul 3, 2018 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct (Updated on Feb 20, 2019) London Theatre Direct announces exclusive ticketing partnership with leading theatre app Stagedoor. Under the agreement with London Theatre Direct, Stagedoor is able to access millions of theatre tickets at any one time through London Theatre Direct’s real-time inventory.

As a result of this partnership, venues now have the opportunity to sell tickets via the Stagedoor app. Several leading Off West End venues have already signed up to sell face value tickets to Stagedoor’s fast-growing community of users who use the app to decide what to see.

Stagedoor is the first theatre app of its kind. It brings together discovery, social engagement and seamless booking, from the West End to the Fringe. Stagedoor creates personalised recommendations for each user based on individual theatres and artists they like helping people discover new types of theatre based on what their friends and other users are excited about. Stagedoor is already home to a community of 28,000 theatre-lovers who use it to buy tickets and share their experiences with friends and other theatre-lovers.

With over 1,000 current or upcoming London shows on the app, Stagedoor is the most comprehensive and innovative guide to theatre in London. Now, thanks to the partnership with London Theatre Direct, it is poised to become the most comprehensive booking platform.

Michael Hadjijoseph, Co-founder & CEO of Stagedoor said:

“This is a very exciting time in theatre. Venues are embracing the opportunities offered by new technology to access new audiences; and increasingly sophisticated and nimble box office systems, like Spektrix, are making this transformation possible. London Theatre Direct has been at the forefront of ticketing technology for almost two decades and we are delighted to be working with them to better connect people with theatre they love."

Francis Hellyer, CEO of London Theatre Direct added:

“We’re huge fans of Stagedoor. Michael and his team are inventive, passionate and driven and the Stagedoor app is a brilliant example of using social proof and social media well. We’ve been working closely with the Stagedoor team for many months and so we’re delighted to agree an exclusive partnership. If you love theatre, you’ll love Stagedoor.”

Download Stagedoor, London’s most comprehensive theatre guide tailor-made for you, right here.