London Theatre Direct turns 25!

London Theatre Direct, one of the UK’s leading online theatre ticketing agencies, turns 25 this year. To mark the milestone, we're hosting 25 days of celebrations from 1st September 2024, including giving away £25 vouchers each to all our existing and new newsletter subscribers (with a whopping £12.5M worth of vouchers up for grabs!).

Playing a starring role in shaping the theatre-going experience and offering seamless access to the best of London’s West End and beyond, London Theatre Direct has been shining a spotlight on the UK’s theatre scene for the past two and a half decades. Since its opening night in 1999, we have witnessed and contributed to the evolution of London's theatre scene including groundbreaking productions like The Lion King and MAMMA MIA!. London Theatre Direct has overseen more than 6,000 shows and has sold more than 15 million tickets, grossing over one billion pounds in ticket sales.

As one of the first platforms to offer real-time online ticketing, London Theatre Direct revolutionised the way theatre lovers purchase tickets and has made theatre more accessible and engaging for audiences worldwide. The introduction of mobile ticketing, dynamic pricing and creating user-friendly seat plans made it easier than ever to book and enjoy the best seats in the house. As London Theatre Direct celebrates this milestone, it remains committed to enhancing the theatre experience for all. London Theatre Direct is set to continue its legacy of bringing the best of London theatre to audiences around the globe.

In 2019, London Theatre Direct was acquired by Trafalgar Entertainment. CEOs Rosemary Squire and Howard Panter, who together have produced many productions sold by London Theatre Direct over the last 25 years said: “Congratulations to everyone at London Theatre Direct as they celebrate an incredible 25 years. London Theatre Direct was one of the UK’s first exclusively online ticket agencies and has gone on to become one of the world’s biggest theatre ticket agencies and distributors, selling more than £1 billion worth of tickets. Always innovative and ahead of the curve, the success story continues. Here’s to the next 25!”