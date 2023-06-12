Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey join the cast of The Little Big Things Jun 12, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Exciting announcement alert! Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey are set to play Fran Fraser and Andrew Fraser in the world premiere of The Little Big Things, a new play inspired by the acclaimed memoir by none other than Henry Fraser. This touching memoir shows that one moment is enough to change everything. Book your tickets for this inspiring story now at @sohoplace today!

About Linzi Hateley and Alasdair Harvey

Linzi Hateley is an Olivier Award nominee and recipient of the Theatre World Award. Her career began at the age of 17 when she played the lead role in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Carrie.

Her performance in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat earned her an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Additionally, her stage credits include Blood Brothers, MAMMA MIA!, Barnum, Les Misérables, and many more! She has made notable appearances in film and television, in productions such as EastEnders, History of a Pleasure Seeker, and MAMMA MIA!: Here We Go Again.

Alisdair Harvey is known for his wide array of theatre credits, such as his recent performance in the critically acclaimed production of Come From Away at the Phoenix Theatre, Of Amour and Pack of Lies. Alasdair has also starred in productions such as MAMMA MIA! and We Will Rock You.

Audiences may recognise him from his portrayal of Dr. Stanmore in Casualty or his involvement in the film adaptation of Sweeney Todd. Harvey is also known for his directorial talents, he has directed successful productions such as Ladies Day, Shirley Valentine, Two, and The Blue Room by David Hare.

They join the previously announced Ed Larkin as Man Henry Fraser and Jonny Amies as Boy Henry Fraser, with further casting to be announced.

About The Little Big Things

This remarkable account of one young man's life shows that anything can change in an instant.

Henry is hopelessly torn between a history he no longer recognises and a future he can't even begin to fathom when one instance changes everything. Can he take charge of his life and prevent his family from deteriorating while he learns how to navigate this new and complex world?

This inspiringly vibrant new musical serves as a reminder that the little things really do matter the most. In a narrative of courage and transformation, watch as Henry takes charge of his life and refuses to give in to circumstances.

The creatives of The Little Big Things

Created by a young team of exciting theatre makers, The Little Big Things has music by Nick Butcher (Loved Before), lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling (Techies: The Musical), a book by Joe White (Blackout Songs – Olivier Award nominated), and is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet – Olivier Award winner, and Tony Award-nominated). The Little Big Things is produced by Michael Harrison and Nica Burns.

Henry Fraser was a premiership rugby player and an active sportsman whose life was irrevocably altered by a diving accident in 2009. Now, his story is being shown on stage for all to witness.