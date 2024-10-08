Lily Collins and Alvaro Morte look picture perfect in Barcelona rehearsals Oct 8, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride We’ve been sent postcards from the Barcelona rehearsal room, and we wish we were there! Thankfully, we only have a few weeks to wait until we can see Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Álvaro Morte (Money Heist) make their West End debut at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Playing a strictly limited season from 21 October 2024, Barcelona follows two strangers whose lives take an unexpected turn when they meet in the Spanish city. What begins as a carefree, one-night stand becomes an invitation to danger, as the personal and political catastrophically intertwine.

Directed by Lynette Linton (Shifters), Bess Wohl’s explosive two-hander is a funny, sexy and shocking seductive thriller. Exploring the fantasy of who we pretend to be, versus the truth of who we are, this exciting new play promises to keep the audience's guessing.

Barcelona is written by Bess Wohl and directed by Lynette Linton. Set & Costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, Lighting by Jai Morjaria, Composition and Sound Design by Duramaney Kamara and Xana, Video Design by Gino Ricardo Green, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Design by Cynthia De La Rosa. Movement Director & Intimacy Shelley Maxwell, Vocal Coaching by Hazel Holder and Dramatherapy by Wabriya King. Associate Direction by Katie Greenall, Associate Design by Natalie Johnson, Associate Costume Designer & Supervisor is Caroline Stevens, Production Manager is Kate West, Associate Production Manager is Charlotte Ranson.

