Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Life Lessons from Chicago

    Posted on | By Harriet Wilson

    I recently attended Chicago in London's Phoenix Theatre and I walked away thinking that Chicago might have some things to teach us...

    Life Lessons from Chicago

    It's all … show-business
    Give them an act with lots of flash in it, and the reaction will be passionate. Perhaps this is the one piece of Billy Flynn advice we actually should be listening to (… within reason). Feeling nervous? Razzle dazzle them. Appear way more confident than you really are, and you'll be fine. If all else fails, just don an emergency bowler hat (don't try to pretend that you haven't been carrying one of those around) and go into your dance.

    Try not to murder that guy who walked out on you, or chewed loudly
    No not chewed. Popped.
    In these difficult moments, it's very useful to be able to keep your anger in check. Ask yourself: is murder really the answer? Really? If it is in fact you who is trying to walk out, or popping gum, be sure that there's not a gun within reach. Be wary if you think that there may be arsenic in your drink. Don't run into any knives (and if you do, learn from your mistake and avoid doing it another nine times).

    There's a little bit of good in everyone
    Even if it is a really, really little bit … It's in there somewhere!

    We may sometimes be our own best friends … but we still can't do it alone
    Are these contradictory statements? Maybe. Still, maybe they're both a little bit true. Some of life is a solo act but, as I think Velma Kelly proves quite memorably in her “act of desperation”, sometimes life is a double-act, and trying to do a double-act by yourself is probably not going to go particularly smoothly.

    When you're good to Mama, Mama's good to you
    I just feel like she'd want you to know that.

    You can like the life you're living, you can live the life you like …
    Isn't it fun, nowadays? Go – do what you want to do, and enjoy it. With the razzle. And all the dazzle. Maybe try to avoid straying into Roxie Hart territory in your quest to get to where you want to be, though; you don't actually have to start “with a bang!”.

    He had it coming

    Okay, I know how that might sound but … he really did.

    If you're going to see a West End musical, Chicago will not disappoint
    I was amazed by Chicago when I went to see it recently. Not only does the show offer these impeccable life lessons to its enraptured audience; it is also probably the sharpest and most stylish show that I have seen in or out of London. Not a hair is out of place in this production, from big numbers like Razzle Dazzle, to every click of a finger (and, I can't help but suspect, every blink of an eye). The orchestra is sensational. The choreography is incredible. This show just kills it.

     

    Chicago is playing at the Phoenix Theatre through 5 January 2019. Book your tickets here.

    By Harriet Wilson

    Related news

    Agatha Christie

    The Mousetrap announces a new cast ahead of its anniversary performance

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Written by the best-selling novelist of all time Agatha Christie, the timeless and genre-defining murder mystery The ... Read more

    Text: Willam, Cheryl Hole, River Medway, Victoria Stone and Louis Cyfer. Deathdrop Back In The Habit., the nun-believable killer drag comedy. Image: 4 drag queen dressed as nuns holding various props, including a guitar and rope.

    Rehearsal images released for Death Drop: Back in The Habit

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent - our queens serve it all and more in Death Drop: Back in The Habit, the highl... Read more

    Text: The Great British Bake Off Musical. Rises in the West End 25 Feb 2023. Noel Coward Theatre. Image: A woman wearing a glittery red apron in front of a white background holding a spoon to her mouth.

    The Great British Bake Off Musical set to transfer to the West End

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    It’s official! Throw on your aprons and pre-heat the oven, because The Great British Bake Off Musical is set to... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies