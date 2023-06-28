Life Is A Cabaret, And Other Facts From The Smash-Hit Show Jun 28, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Think you’re the greatest Cabaret buff? Perhaps you’ve seen the 1972 film dozens of times, or (perhaps unwisely) performed the chair choreography as part of a school/camp/holiday talent show? Everyone knows that life is a cabaret, but did you know these interesting facts about the smash-hit musical? Having first premiered on Broadway over 50 years ago, Cabaret’s current run at London's Playhouse Theatre marks the show's fifth West End revival! (So, it’s had plenty of time to accumulate a lot of interesting trivia) So, pull up a high-backed chair (à la Sally Bowles) and settle in. After all, what good is sitting alone in your room if you're not learning something?

The stage show came before the film (musical fact)

But another show came before that, and a book came first...confused? The original Broadway production opened in 1966, at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. It quickly became a Box Office smash, running for 1,166 performances and scooping up 8 Tony Awards, a New York Drama Critics Award, and an Outer Critics Award. The film adaptation starring Liza Minnelli was released 6 years later in 1972. The movie was equally successful picking up 8 Oscar wins out of its 10 nominations.

However, Sally Bowels and her Berlin cabaret were first introduced in Christopher Isherwood's semi-autobiographical novel Goodbye to Berlin published in 1939. The critically acclaimed novel was subsequently adapted into John Van Druten’s 1951 play, I Am Camera, before the famous songs were added to make it the 1966 Broadway musical, many of which we still hum today.

Julie Andrews almost played Sally Bowles (musical fact)

The original composer of the I Am Camera adaptation, Sally Wilson, saw the musical as a star vehicle for Julie Andrews, and Andrews herself was keen to play the part of Sally to diversify her image. She was especially interested in exploring the abortion subplot, a storyline that was still very controversial at the time.

However, after musical differences with the newest producers, Wilson was let go and Andrews wasn’t far behind. Although she was still interested in the part, her agent wouldn’t let her take it due to the character's immortality. He may have been right to be worried, as the film adaptation of the musical later became the first ever musical to be given an X-rated certificate, a far cry from the singing nun Andrews was eventually cast as!

The nationalities of Sally and Cliff are switched, and pineapples are missing (film fact)

The multi-Oscar-winning movie makes several changes to the stage show. In the musical and novel, Sally is English, whereas the film adaptation portrays her as an American to better accommodate its star, Liza Minnelli. Cliff Bradshaw is renamed Brian Roberts and made British (as was Isherwood, who the character was based upon), rather than American as he’s played in the musical.

In addition to switching nationalities, the film also gave songs to other characters, and added and dropped numbers, most notably cutting "It Couldn't Please Me More (The Pineapple Song)’.

The real Cliff Bradshaw and Sally Bowles were not fans of the film, but the Italians loved it (film fact)

Although Cabaret was well received by film critics upon its release, author Christopher Isherwood was less enamoured with the cinematic adaptation. Isherwood believed it negatively portrayed homosexuality, stating that ‘Brian’s homosexual tendency is treated as an indecent but comic weakness to be snickered at, like bed-wetting.’

However, thousands of cinema-goers flocked to the screenings, with the film breaking the house record and taking $80,278 in its opening week (the equivalent of over half a million dollars in today's money) The film soundtrack was also hugely popular with the public, with Italy playing it more than any others, and the soundtrack peaking at #5 in their album chart. Bellissimo!

The film will go down in history, literally (film fact)

In 1995 the film was added to The National Film Registry by the United States National Film Preservation Board. The films in the registry are chosen for their historical, cultural, and aesthetic contributions, and are preserved to ensure their survival and conservation. Meaning that future generations will be able to enjoy the musical for hundreds of years to come! Only 25 films are inducted into the Hall of Fame each year, and it’s very hotly contested! The cult horror film, Carrie, and the 1989 version of Little Mermaid were only included last year!

Cabaret is more than a show, it’s an experience (musical fact)

When booking, guests will receive a 'club entry time,' and are invited to enjoy the Kit Kat Club with drinks, dining, and pre-show entertainment.

Not content with only transforming the stage, designer Tom Scutt has cast his magic on the entire Playhouse Theatre turning it into the purrfect embodiment of the infamous club. The subterranean entrance (the main entrance is out of use and the audience are guided through the stage door) creates an electric atmosphere. The excitement builds as you are led through the small corridor, where the grit and glamour rub shoulders. It’s simultaneously tantalizing and menacing – the same combination that drives the musical.

