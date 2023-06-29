Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James reunite to star in Lyonesse! Jun 29, 2023 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Stars of 2020s romantic thriller Rebecca and 2017s critically acclaimed war drama Darkest Hour, Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James, join forces once more to star in Penelope Skinner’s Lyonesse. Skinner, who won the George Devine Award and Evening Standard Most Promising Playwright Award for the emotive The Village Bike is thrilled to have the A-listers commit to her new production “I’m a huge admirer of both Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James, and am so grateful for Sonia Friedman’s faith and vision in giving this new play a home in the West End”

Lyonesse is a hilarious and heartfelt play that highlights the importance of storytelling and controlling one’s own narrative. When Elaine, (Kristin Scott Thomas) a highly respected, highly private actress goes missing, rumours about her disappearance soon become rife. Everyone has formed their own story of the star and projected possible motivations onto the reclusive actor. 30 years later, the actor steps out of the shadows and reveals herself to Kate (Lily James), a young film executive. She is finally ready to tell her story, but who really controls the account, the recipient, or the storyteller? Will these women own their narrative, or will it be swept away from them at any given moment?

Ian Rickson will direct, 16 years after his Olivier-winning collaboration with Kristen Scott Thomas on The Seagull. “Working with Ian is one of the great joys of my professional life,” Kristen Scott Thomas beamed. “And a new play is such an adventure. Penelope Skinner’s writing had me gripped from the first page. I love the questions the story raises.” Lily James added to Kristen’s admiration for the director “I have always wanted to work with Ian Rickson…when I received Penelope Skinner’s brilliant play, I read it in one sitting and adored it – I was utterly gripped by these strong, original characters. To work with Sonia Friedman again is an absolute dream but most importantly, I am so happy to be reunited with my friend, Kristin Scott Thomas.”

Book your tickets to Lyonesse when they go on sale at 12 pm today (29 June)

Don’t miss your chance to see this strictly limited run when it goes on sale later today!