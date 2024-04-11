Kiss Me, Kate announce full cast Apr 11, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride What does a former Time Lord, a gravity defying Tony award winner, and an ex-ogre have in common? They’re all set to star in this summer’s hottest musical! The classic Cole Porter production will be making its highly anticipated return to the West End this June, but for those that can’t wait that long to get their Kiss Me, Kate fix (read: us), we have a little treat to whet your appetite, as today the full cast has been confirmed. With an incredibly 20 Tony award wins between the cast and creatives, this is going to be anything but Another Op'nin', Another Show!

Joining the previously announced Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J. Block, Charlie Stemp and Georgina Onuorah will be Jude Owusu as Harry Trevor/Baptista, Carl Au as Hortensio/Ensemble, Jordan Crouch as Gremio/Ensemble, Gary Milner as Ralph/Ensemble, and James Hume as Pops/Ensemble. The full ensemble comprises of Alisha Capon, Shani Cator, Maya de Faria, Amelia Kinu Muus, Jacqui Jameson, Lucas Koch, Alex Lodge, Nell Martin, Anna McGarahan, John Stacey and Harrison Wilde. The super swings are Robin Kent, Barry Drummond, Emily Goodenough and Maddie Harper.

They star alongside Hammed Animashaun (A Midsummer Night’s Dream) and Nigel Lindsay (Shrek The Musical), who are the singing hilarious gangsters and recently announced acting legend Peter Davison (Doctor Who) who will take on the role of the General.

Producer Howard Panter said: “I am thrilled we have brought together an exceptional ensemble of actors to complete the stellar cast for this summer’s hottest musical. With some of the finest talent from the West End, they will undoubtedly bring immense joy to Barbican audiences. Plus a full-scale orchestra performing Cole Porter’s sensational classics and incredible choreography, Kiss Me, Kate promises to be an absolute treat!”

Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I), the award-winning backstage team behind the backstage drama includes renowned choreographer Anthony Van Laast and leading set designer Michael Yeargan. Below the stage, afull-scale orchestra will be performing Cole Porter’s iconic music, including ‘Brush Up Your Shakespeare’, ‘Tom, Dick or Harry’ and ‘It’s Too Darn Hot’. Wunderbar!

The musical farce first opened in 1948, and picked up the first ever Best Musical award at the Tony’s. It’s a sophisticated, ferociously funny, show within a show – which whisks you into a world of backstage chaos and romantic entanglements as a theatre company attempt to put on a production of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. The battle of the sexes takes centre stage as former spouses feud, only to find the off-stage antics rival the drama on-stage. Throw in a number of cases of mistaken identity, confused love, gangsters and a spectacular tap routine and you get a thrilling night out you’ll never forget!

Book tickets to Kiss Me, Kate now!

Playing for a strictly limited 15-week run at the Barbican Theatre, don’t miss your chance to catch this classic comedy. Book your tickets now!