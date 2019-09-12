& Juliet announces cast recording and new cast photos! Sep 12, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It’s been a big week for brand new musical & Juliet and here is what you’ve missed! The Romeo & Juliet remix that’s all about #herstory had its first performance at Opera House Manchester this week and the reception has already been insane! With the first performance comes sneak previews of the set during pre-show and bows and that’s enough to get me excited for it all. If you want to know why you should be excited for this incredible new show, then read here for my top 5 reasons following a workshop I saw earlier this year. On the day of their first performance, however, the company decided the excitement levels weren’t high enough (they totally were!) and made the announcement that answered everyone’s prayers; there will be a cast recording! Read below to find out when the cast album will be released, and to see the new cast photos which show off their stunning costumes. & Juliet new cast and costume images

Photograph © Michael Wharley | Costumes designed by Paloma Young

The & Juliet cast album

As you may already know this musical features the internationally rejoiced, writer Max Martin who has a catalogue of the biggest, chart-topping pop songs there are. From the likes of Bon Jovi’s ‘It’s My Life’ to Britney’s ‘…Baby One More Time’ to Ellie Goulding’s ‘Love Me Like You Do’, Max wrote them all! All of your favourite pop songs from over the past couple of decades are going to get given a new lease of life from one of the most incredibly talented casts there has ever been. This is a recipe for some heavenly harmonies and killer, upbeat numbers. Of course, these songs are going to be phenomenal live but after you’ve seen the show, there’s no doubt the new versions of these songs are going to be in your head, and you’re going to want to listen again and again. Besides buying more tickets, which you should totally do (duh!), there will be a cast album to play on repeat and play loud!

The & Juliet cast recording will be released on 20 November 2019 and it will coincide with their West End run at the Shaftesbury Theatre which will begin 2 November. You can pre-order the cast album here!

& Juliet had its first performance!

This week saw the first & Juliet performance on its Manchester run at Opera House Manchester. It will run in Manchester until 12 October 2019 before transferring to the West End and beginning its run in London at the Shaftesbury Theatre from 2 November 2019. The first performances has sent social media into a whirl of excitement, as the initial reception shares with us a sneak peek of the stage and beautiful set designed by Soutra Gilmour. Those who are lucky to be some of the first people to have seen & Juliet in its full production have been simply raving over the show and our excitement levels are through the roof!

Image credit: @llucyprince | Twitter

West End & Juliet tickets are on sale now!

The West End premiere of this fantastic new musical featuring Max Martin’s pop catalogue is coming soon! Tickets for & Juliet are available now with performances beginning at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre on 2 November. This spectacular show is going to be unmissable, so be sure to book a ticket whilst you still can!

