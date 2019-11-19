Joel Montague to join West End Waitress cast Nov 19, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Waitress in the West End has kept us on our toes with cast change announcements for this month. We’re aware that numerous cast members are leaving the pie show in the next couple of weeks, including some from the original cast, but who will be replacing them? This highly awaited announcement tells us who will be replacing Joe Sugg who has played Ogie since 9 September 2019. Joel Montague will be joining the cast at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre from 2 December.

Joel Montague is to take over the role of Ogie from Joe Sugg in West End Waitress! Joel is most well-known for musical theatre. He can currently been seen in Falsettos at the Other Palace and is well known for being in School of Rock, Urinetown and Funny Girl. His other theatre credits include Guys and Dolls, Kiss Me Kate, Sister Act and Fat Friends. His television credits include Coronation Street, Grange Hill and Girlfriends.

Joel will join the rest of the London Waitress cast from 2 December which will include Lucie Jones as Jenna, Hannah Tointon as Dawn, Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Andrew Boyer as Earl.

Further cast announcements are yet to be made as to who will be replacing Cal, currently played by Stephen Leask, Nurse Norma, currently played by Kelly Agbowu, and ensemble members. Sign up to our mailing list for all the latest theatre news, exclusive deals and more.

Sara Bareilles to join Waitress in London

Did you see the previous Waitress cast announcement that saw Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel revealed to be joining the West End cast at the Adelphi Theatre? This cast announcement saw tidal waves across the theatre world but in case you missed it, you can read here! Sara Bareilles, the writer of the Waitress music, and previous Jenna over on Broadway, will be playing Jenna here in the West End, along with Gavin Creel who will reprise his Broadway role of Dr Pomatter, for a limited 6-weeks only beginning 27 January 2020.

Waitress: A short bio

Waitress is based on the 2007 film of the same name written by Adrienne Shelly and starring Keri Russell as Jenna and Nathan Fillion as Dr Pomatter. The musical has a book by Jessie Nelson, with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, and with direction from Diane Paulus. The musical boasts a groundbreaking all-female creative team – a first for the West End! The show was nominated for Tony and Grammy Awards over on Broadway. The show had its Broadway debut in 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre where it has continued to play, only coming to an end in 6-weeks on 5 January 2020. Waitress opened in the West End at London’s Adelphi Theatre on 8 February 2019 and is currently booking until 28 March 2020. The show has various productions worldwide and will open up in Australia and the Netherlands in 2020.

