Jodie Whittaker: From Doctor to Duchess

Jodie Whittaker is ‘beyond delighted’ to return to the West End in Zinnie Haris’s critically acclaimed adaptation of The Duchess of Malfi, The Duchess. It marks her first stage appearance since Polly Findlay’s 5-star production of Sophocles’ tragedy, Antigone, in which she starred opposite fellow Doctor, Christopher Eccleston.

Her turn in Antigone was hailed as a ‘wonderfully single-minded performance,’ in which she portrayed the would-be martyr as a dogged and determined young woman. This resolve is something she brings to all her characters, whether they are battling extraterrestrials in a council estate in Attack the Block or fighting for truth, justice and resolution in Broadchurch.

Whilst we countdown the days until Jodie Whittaker makes her much anticipated return to theatre, we’ve rounded up our favourite performances from her impressive CV.

Black Mirror | The Entire History of You

Casting director, Shaheen Baig, hired Whittaker immediately after her audition, praising her ‘subtle and complex’ performance.

The series one season finale, The Entire History of You, first broadcast in 2011 and is still regarded as one of the best episodes in the sci-fi series history. In the near future, everyone has access to a memory implant that records everything they do, see and hear. You need never forget a face again - but is that always a good thing?

The ‘sophisticated and flawless’ instalment regularly tops the list of Black Mirror's best episodes, with Entertainment Weekly, Digital Spy and The Wrap all ranking it number one out of the programmes 27 strong episodes. This is in no small part thanks to Whittaker’s heartbreakingly raw performance as widow Ffion.

Attack the Block

A cult classic British sci-fi flick, and the launchpad for Golden Globe winner John Boyega, Attack the Block has an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jodie Whittaker stars as Samantha, a trainee nurse (she’d be promoted to doctor six years later), and the newest resident of crumbling council estate, Wyndham Tower. When her new home is invaded by creatures from the sky, the previously timid Samantha must find her resolve and fight off the alien attackers.

In a retrospective GQ magazine hailed the film as ‘one of the best genre-mashup of the decade’. The picture won an impressive 18 awards, including Special Jury Award at the 2011 Sitges Film Festival and Best First Feature at the 2011 Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. Whittaker’s performance was praised for its poignancy, which elevated the comedy from a farce to a gritty social-realist picture.