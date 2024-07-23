Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    We can’t take our eyes off the Jersey Boys characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    One of the most famous jukebox musicals ever, Jersey Boys features the songs of the 1960s rock ’n’ roll group, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The tale follows the group as they claw their way to the top of the charts and become legends in music history.

    The Jersey Boys songs are known and loved by all. But what about the Jersey Boys characters? Let us introduce you to the main players that’ll have you saying “Oh, what a night.”

    Meet the Jersey Boys characters

    Based on the lives of the group, Jersey Boys is a dramatised biography. In addition to the main members of The Four Seasons, we have wives, managers, composers, and loan sharks. Meet them all below.

    Frankie Valli

    Angel-voiced and charismatic, Frankie Valli is the charming singer of The Four Seasons. The short king wows audiences with his powerful falsetto range, making him the star of the rock ’n’ roll band. Originally named Frankie Castelluccio, he changed his name to Valli, hoping it would be more memorable without losing his Italian roots. Thanks to Frankie’s unique and memorable voice, the group topped the charts until other opportunities arose and caused friction in the band. As you can imagine, Frankie sings most of the Jersey Boys songs including mega hits Sherry, Working My Way Back To You, and Walk Like a Man.

    Bob Gaudio

    Bob is the band’s songwriter and keyboardist. He’s the youngest member of The Four Seasons and the last to join. Where the rest of the band is rough around the edges, Bob is smarter and was raised in a middle-class family. Bob serves as the show’s narrator for the second half of Act I. Jersey Boys was Bob Gaudio’s idea. After the success of Smokey Joe’s Cafe and Mamma Mia!, he believed a musical about The Four Seasons could be a hit. And boy, was he right. During its initial runs on Broadway and the West End, it won the Best Musical awards at both the Tonys and Olivier Awards.

    Nick Massi

    The band’s bassist and arranger, Nick Massi is one of the founding members of the group. Along with brothers Tommy and Nick DeVito, Nick Massi is there from the beginning as part of the cover band The Variety Trio. Like the DeVito brothers, Nick Massi is familiar with the police and finds himself in trouble more often than he’d like.

    Tommy DeVito

    The founder of The Four Seasons and the main troublemaker of the group, Tommy DeVito is the guitarist and manager of the band. Noticing Frankie’s potential, Tommy takes him under his wing until he and his brother Nick are imprisoned for robbery. Tommy’s misdeeds follow the band throughout the show as his gambling debts and entanglement with the mob get him, and the others, in hot water.

    Joe Pesci

    Yes. That Joe Pesci. The now-famous actor was part of The Four Seasons’ story, and his contribution to their success is told during his appearance as one of the Jersey Boys characters. Appearing as an excited teenager, Joe Pesci works with Tommy at the local bowling alley. He meets singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio and introduces him to the band, setting history in motion.

     

    Bob Crewe

    Bob Creme is the producer and composer that gives the group their big break. Along with making seemingly terrible deals, and underpaying the band, Bob starts writing music with Bob Gaudio which later leads them to glory.

    Gyp DeCarlo

    New Jersey’s mob boss, Gyp DeCarlo, helps Tommy and the band. Between allowing The Four Seasons to play in his bar, the Sea Breeze Lounge, and bailing out the group members when they’re in trouble, he’s a pivotal part of their success.

    Mary Delgado

    Frankie’s first wife and the mother to his children - including on-stage daughter Francine. She's strong-minded and willed, but distance and external forces make things difficult for the abandoned wife. Between Frankie’s constant touring and Mary’s alcoholism, the marriage doesn’t last, and Mary divorces him at the peak of the band’s success.

    Francine Valli

    Mary and Frankie’s daughter Francine is Frankie’s emotional tether in the show. Despite his absence in her life, Frankie is fiercely protective of his wayward child, leading to tensions between him and other Jersey Boys characters.

    Lorraine

    Frankie’s second wife, Lorraine, is a newspaper reporter from Detroit. Catalysing Frankie and Tommy’s feuds, and dismissive of Frankie’s daughter, Lorraine is one of the most influential Jersey Boys characters.

    By Carly Clements-Yu

    Related news

    Top 10 Best Comedy Shows in London

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    You know that old saying: ”You’ve got to laugh, or else you’ll cry"? It feels a little too clo... Read more

    As You Like It London

    Who are the As You Like It characters?

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    It may be one of the most famous comedies in the world, but Shakespeare’s pastoral tale about Dukes and Ladies ... Read more

    My Fair Lady London

    Meet the lovely My Fair Lady characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu |

    Wouldn’t it be lovely to meet the My Fair Lady characters? The 1956 musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Lo... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies