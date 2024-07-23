We can’t take our eyes off the Jersey Boys characters

One of the most famous jukebox musicals ever, Jersey Boys features the songs of the 1960s rock ’n’ roll group, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The tale follows the group as they claw their way to the top of the charts and become legends in music history.

The Jersey Boys songs are known and loved by all. But what about the Jersey Boys characters? Let us introduce you to the main players that’ll have you saying “Oh, what a night.”

Meet the Jersey Boys characters

Based on the lives of the group, Jersey Boys is a dramatised biography. In addition to the main members of The Four Seasons, we have wives, managers, composers, and loan sharks. Meet them all below.

Frankie Valli

Angel-voiced and charismatic, Frankie Valli is the charming singer of The Four Seasons. The short king wows audiences with his powerful falsetto range, making him the star of the rock ’n’ roll band. Originally named Frankie Castelluccio, he changed his name to Valli, hoping it would be more memorable without losing his Italian roots. Thanks to Frankie’s unique and memorable voice, the group topped the charts until other opportunities arose and caused friction in the band. As you can imagine, Frankie sings most of the Jersey Boys songs including mega hits Sherry, Working My Way Back To You, and Walk Like a Man.

Bob Gaudio

Bob is the band’s songwriter and keyboardist. He’s the youngest member of The Four Seasons and the last to join. Where the rest of the band is rough around the edges, Bob is smarter and was raised in a middle-class family. Bob serves as the show’s narrator for the second half of Act I. Jersey Boys was Bob Gaudio’s idea. After the success of Smokey Joe’s Cafe and Mamma Mia!, he believed a musical about The Four Seasons could be a hit. And boy, was he right. During its initial runs on Broadway and the West End, it won the Best Musical awards at both the Tonys and Olivier Awards.

Nick Massi

The band’s bassist and arranger, Nick Massi is one of the founding members of the group. Along with brothers Tommy and Nick DeVito, Nick Massi is there from the beginning as part of the cover band The Variety Trio. Like the DeVito brothers, Nick Massi is familiar with the police and finds himself in trouble more often than he’d like.

Tommy DeVito

The founder of The Four Seasons and the main troublemaker of the group, Tommy DeVito is the guitarist and manager of the band. Noticing Frankie’s potential, Tommy takes him under his wing until he and his brother Nick are imprisoned for robbery. Tommy’s misdeeds follow the band throughout the show as his gambling debts and entanglement with the mob get him, and the others, in hot water.

Joe Pesci

Yes. That Joe Pesci. The now-famous actor was part of The Four Seasons’ story, and his contribution to their success is told during his appearance as one of the Jersey Boys characters. Appearing as an excited teenager, Joe Pesci works with Tommy at the local bowling alley. He meets singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio and introduces him to the band, setting history in motion.